Today in History: October 31, Indira Gandhi assassinated

Today is Friday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2025. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.

Today in history:

On Oct. 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi, India's Prime Minister for more than 15 years, was assassinated by two of her own security guards.

Also on this date:

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation making Nevada the 36th state, eight days before the presidential election.

In 1913, the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across the United States, was dedicated.

In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.

In 1950, Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols became the first African-American to play in an NBA game; Lloyd would go on to play for nine seasons, winning an NBA championship in 1955 with the Syracuse Nationals.

In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin's Tomb as part of the Soviet Union's "de-Stalinization" drive.

In 1999, EgyptAir Flight 990, bound from New York to Cairo, crashed off the Massachusetts coast, killing all 217 people aboard.

In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court.

In 2011, the United Nations estimated that world population had reached seven billion people (world population is greater than eight billion today).

Today's Birthdays: Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 94. Actor Stephen Rea is 79. Olympic gold medal marathoner Frank Shorter is 78. TV host Jane Pauley is 75. Football coach Nick Saban is 74. Film director Peter Jackson is 64. Rock drummer Larry Mullen Jr. (U2) is 64. Rock musician Johnny Marr is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Fred McGriff is 62. Actor Rob Schneider is 62. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 62. Country singer Darryl Worley is 61. Actor-comedian Mike O'Malley is 59. Rapper and guitarist Adam Horovitz (Beastie Boys) is 59. Rapper Vanilla Ice is 58. Actor Leticia Wright is 32. Singer Willow Smith is 25.

