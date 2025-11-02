New Mexico hosts Northern Arizona to tip off season

The New Mexico Lobos begin the season at home against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico starts the season at home against Northern Arizona.

New Mexico finished 18-14 overall last season while going 12-8 at home. The Lobos shot 42.9% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Arizona went 27-8 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

