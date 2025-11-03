NM lawmakers say oil and gas wastewater rulemaking ‘tainted’ by politics

New Mexico state Democratic lawmakers on Thursday expressed concerns that the process governing a proposal to revamp rules governing oil and gas wastewater has been “tainted” by politics, and chastised state officials for being underprepared for the presentation.

Oilfield wastewater — also known as produced water — often contains radioactive or toxic materials; can be five times saltier than seawater; and include proprietary chemicals that operators consider “trade secrets” and do not have to publicly identify. Advocates for expanding its use, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, say it will help the state conserve fresh water. Critics, including environmental groups, say the science for treatment is underdeveloped.

Critics also say the governor tried to unethically sway the process by instructing her cabinet members to vote in favor of an industry-backed group’s proposed rules to reverse stricter guidelines for the wastewater previously adopted by the state Water Quality Control Commission. That proposed rule is currently under consolidation by the WQCC.

Advocates and opponents presented to the Water and Natural Resources committee during its meeting this week in Artesia, including members of the industry group at the center of the controversy: the Water, Access, Treatment and Reuse Alliance, which represents oil companies and wastewater treatment firms, among others.

But if speakers hoped to tamp down concerns about the wastewater rulemaking process, their presentations appeared to have the opposite effect on some lawmakers.

After opening statements, Committee Chair Liz Stefanics (D-Cerillos) interrupted New Mexico Environment Department Water Protection Division Deputy Director Kelsey Rader and rebuked her for not preparing a handout or slides to the committee ahead of time.

“This is the first time the department has presented to this committee. I find this whole topic very controversial, and to not have some basic information presented to us so that we can take it and make our own individual decisions, I think is a step back,” Stefanics said, directing Rader to pass along the message to NMED Secretary James Kenney.

Later in the meeting, Chad Unrau, the vice president of reuse at produced water treatment company Aris Water Solutions, presented new data from nearly two years of wastewater treatment that he said proved salt and chemical “unknowns” could be removed to a level “below detection limits and/or safe levels.”

Rep. Kathleen Cates (D-Rio Rancho), asked if any of the internal tests on water safety had gone through the peer-review process – a means for scientists to evaluate the results. Unaru said that a manuscript was submitted to journals, but had not been reviewed yet.

Cates responded: “I am not comfortable legislatively unless there is peer-review into that evidence gathering,” on the water’s safety.

But primarily, Democratic lawmakers expressed concern about how politicized the issue had become.

At the end of the meeting, after an exchange with WATR Alliance Vice President Matthias Sayer, Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo) said from the outside, it appeared that pressure from the governor’s office undermined public faith in the process.

“It looks like the fix is in,” McQueen said, directing his comments to Sayer. “It looks like you didn’t get the result you wanted, and somehow the politics changed, and in coordination with NMED and other agencies, there was a push and pressure to approve the new rulemaking.”

In a statement to Source NM Friday, Jodi McGinnis Porter, the governor’s deputy communications director, said WATR’s petition will be evaluated through an “established, transparent process,” and disputed any wrongdoing in the process.

“The WQCC operates independently and bases decisions on science, public input, and statutory authority. Claims that the Administration improperly influenced a quasi-judicial process are false,” McGinnis Porter said in a statement. “The Governor appropriately discusses water security priorities with her cabinet—that’s normal governance, not improper interference.”

McQueen said he supported the reuse of produced water, but said the “process of the rulemaking, if it goes forward under the current circumstances, is flawed and that taints it.”

Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D-Mesilla) said the WATR Alliance’s efforts to change the rules process was not “honest or accurate,” and failed to be transparent.

Sayer disputed that characterization, saying in his opinion as a regulatory attorney, there was no legal objection to Lujan Grisham’s actions.

Lara Cadena pushed back: “I certainly haven’t argued they broke the law. That doesn’t make it right.”