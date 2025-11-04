As New Mexicans face food uncertainty, a local community fridge empties and refills

The community fridge at Reunity Resources, a sustainable farm in Santa Fe, first opened in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s provided about 850 meals a month since then, open 24 hours a day for families to discretely grab fresh produce from the farm and other donated groceries.

The demand for the fridge has doubled over the last couple of weeks, said Juliana Ciano, program director at Reunity, amid an abrupt halt to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

These days, the three refrigerators full of food regularly empty within six hours, she said.

But just as quickly as they empty, Ciano said she’s been heartened to see the fridges fill again.

“It’s a testament to the idea of mutual aid,” she told Source New Mexico in a phone interview. “People are doing all of that, donating more money, donating more food, to keep it filling. But it’s also emptying quickly, for sure.”

New Mexico has roughly 460,000 SNAP recipients. About 17,000 of them are in Santa Fe County, according to state Health Care Authority data. Thanks to an emergency appropriation from state lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state paid $30 million over the weekend to cover about 10 days’ worth of food assistance.

But food assistance for the rest of the month remains uncertain amid the federal government shutdown. Officials at the United States Department of Agriculture said Monday they would comply with a pair of recent federal rulings ordering the agency to release about $4.5 billion in partial SNAP benefits.

However, President Donald Trump on Tuesday backtracked from that promise, announcing on social media that benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

In the meantime, lines at food bank distributions across the state have sharply increased, with demand resembling the early days of the pandemic, food bank leaders have told Source. The state is also pushing out roughly $8 million to food banks that lawmakers approved during the recent special legislative session.

The community fridge is a small piece of the puzzle, Ciano said, but an important one. Unlike lining up at food bank distributions, families can visit the fridges anonymously, free from the “stigma of hunger.” It also strengthens a sense of community, providing neighbors a way to help each other in uncertain times, she said.

“It allows people to bridge the gap,” she said. “We don’t look at the fridge as like the primary solution for everybody, but as a gap-filler for many.”