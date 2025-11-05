APS Voters Approve $350M Bond, Elect Four to Board of Education

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $350 million General Obligation Bond proposed by Albuquerque Public Schools while also electing four members to the APS Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Rebecca Betzen won the District 3 seat, garnering 49% of the vote, while current Board President Danielle Gonzales received 40%. Isaac Flores, who had previously announced his intention to drop out of the race, received the remaining 11%.

Joshua Martinez prevailed in the District 5 race, earning 68% of the vote, with opponent Brian Laurent Jr. getting 32%. The seat is currently held by Crystal Tapia-Romero, who didn’t seek reelection.

In District 6, Margaret “Warigia” Bowman won the seat currently held by board member Josefina Dominguez, who didn’t seek reelection. Bowman took 61% of the vote with David Ams receiving 39%.

And in District 7, Board Vice President Courtney Jackson was reelected with 57% of the vote. Challenger Kristin Renee Wood-Hegner received 43% of the vote.“

I congratulate Rebecca Betzen, Joshua Martinez, Margaret “Warigia” Bowman and Courtney Jackson on their election to the Board of Education,” Superintendent Gabriella Blakey said. “I am eager to collaborate with them to improve outcomes for all our students. To all the candidates who ran, I extend my sincere gratitude for their dedication to public education and the passionate campaigns they ran.”

The winners begin their terms on Jan. 1.

APS also had a General Obligation Bond on the ballot, which drew support from 75% of voters, according to preliminary results.“

We are incredibly grateful to voters for approving our General Obligation Bond,” Dr. Blakey said. “On behalf of our students and staff, I want to thank everyone who voted and everyone who helped us get the word out about what this important capital election means for our schools and our kids.”

Approval of the measure allows APS to borrow $350 million for infrastructure improvements. It will have no impact on property taxes because the bonds will be paid from funding generated by the mill levy that voters previously approved.

The GO Bond will enable APS to convert 20 schools from evaporative coolers to refrigerated air, complete construction projects at 13 schools and continue to invest in security. It will also allow the district to build a new career technical education student training facility and a special needs education facility on the west side.“

We are thankful to taxpayers for investing in our students and helping us move these important projects forward,” Superintendent Blakey said.