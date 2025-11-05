Native activists protest more oil and gas drilling in the Greater Chaco landscape

Native American activists from the group Protect Dinétah on Wednesday staged a protest in the parking lot of the federal Bureau of Land Management offices in Santa Fe to register opposition to forthcoming sales of oil and gas leases in New Mexico.

According to a BLM news release last summer, the agency has an oil and gas lease sale scheduled for Thursday of 21 oil and gas parcels totaling 8,843 acres in New Mexico and Oklahoma. Seven of the parcels are administered by BLM’s Farmington and Rio Puerco field offices and, according to the project description, once they are sold “the lease purchaser has the exclusive right to use as much of the leased lands as is necessary to explore and drill oil and gas within the lease boundaries.”

A sale also is scheduled for 10 nominated parcels of federal minerals in the Pecos District, according to the news release.

The protesters, from the Navajo Nation, exhorted the BLM to cancel the oil and gas sales in the Farmington and Rio Puerco areas. According to a news release from the organization, many community members also submitted a letter in September protesting the sales, which describes the sale as “part of a series of BLM actions that threaten land, air, water, sacred places, public health, and the global climate.”

(Julia Goldberg/Source NM) / sourcenm.com Protect Dinetah staged a protest on Nov. 5, 2025 at the Santa Fe BLM office over announced New Mexico oil and gas sales. Left to right: Hazel James Tohe and Wendy Attcitty.

That news release contends the BLM “failed to meaningfully analyze and address the cumulative impacts of fracking in the Greater Chaco Landscape,” and said the lease sale “will exacerbate the many harms of oil and gas extraction that frontline and Diné communities experience every day, including dangerous air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, toxic spills of liquid waste, destruction of sacred sites and places, degradation of local roads vital for community transport, and elevated risks to public health. Moreover, the BLM has failed to meaningfully consult with impacted and Indigenous communities on this lease sale.”

Half a dozen speakers reiterated the impact more oil and gas drilling would have in the region, and the disproportionate harm extractive industries have had on Native American communities.

“We cannot let the federal government steal more,” Cheyenne Antonio told attendees. “The BLM wants to wish you a happy Native American Heritage Month by selling your resources, by selling your water to oil and gas.”

The activists also said oil and gas drilling, particularly fracking, threaten local communities.

“Future fracking will poison the land where my indigenous community still thrives,” Phyllis Waukazoo said. “My elders are still raising livestock there today. Indigenous communities surrounding the greater Chaco area are already facing the hardship of no resources, besides the current community hardships that we face of traveling miles to transport supplies like food, propane, firewood and basic necessities. Now, we soon have to find good, clean, clear drinking water that won’t poison us.”

The protest follows an Oct. 30 letter from the U.S. Interior Department to pueblo and tribal governments, announcing that BLM would be considering a revocation of Public Land Order No. 7923, which created a 10-miles buffer of protection from oil and gas drilling around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

New Mexico’s congressional delegation last week issued a statement condemning the Trump administration for seeking to remove the protections.

“Chaco Canyon is one of the most important living cultural landscapes on the planet,” the delegation said in a statement. “It holds deep meaning for many communities and Pueblos across New Mexico. By wrongfully revoking Chaco’s protections, the Trump Administration is hoping to allow new oil and gas development in the vicinity of Chaco Culture National Historical Park and the Chaco Canyon landscape. To deface and destroy this irreplaceable and sacred landscape is not only morally wrong: It is utterly disrespectful to the Pueblos, Tribal Nations, and New Mexicans who have called for permanent protection of the Chaco landscape.”

The protest also comes as the Center for Western Priorities reports that as of Nov. 4, the Bureau of Land Management had issued more than 600 new permits to drill on public lands since the shutdown began.

“Interior’s own numbers tell the story,” the center’s Deputy Director Aaron Weiss said in a statement. “While tens of thousands of park rangers and land managers are furloughed, [Interior Secretary] Doug Burgum is greenlighting oil and gas drilling at a rapid pace. That’s exploitation of our public lands, not stewardship. Approving more than 600 drilling permits and dozens of new leases while parks operate with skeleton crews shows this shutdown is being used to benefit oil and gas executives at the expense of our public lands.”

During the protest, Source NM spoke to a security guard within the BLM building who said no one was at work to respond to media questions, due to the federal government shutdown. An email to the New Mexico BLM media contact received an automated reply that the mailbox is not being monitored and “non-shutdown related queries” will receive a response “when appropriations have been enacted.” Source received a similar response by voicemail when leaving a message requesting comment at the BLM media field office—which had not been returned by publication.