NM Public Education Department submits final Yazzie/Martinez plan for court review this week

Following community input and critique, the New Mexico Public Education Department this week submitted its final draft of the court-ordered remedial plan for a long-running educational equity lawsuit, meeting the final court deadline.

Advocates say they intend to analyze the plan and meet with community members later this month about it, but some already have noted what they described as its shortcomings.

The plan, ordered by First Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Wilson, marks the latest action taken by the state to improve educational opportunities and outcomes for at-risk New Mexico students, including students with disabilities, low-income students, English Language Learners and Native American students. Wilson ordered the state in April to complete a final plan—as part of the ruling in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit—outlining specific steps the education department, Legislature and school districts will take to ensure all students receive quality education.

The department, along with the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation and WestEd, collected stakeholder and community input over the summer and submitted an initial draft plan to the court in early October. The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and other educational advocates in the state last month criticized the plan for being too “vague” and not including the voices of all entities that provided input.

According to a Tuesday PED news release, the department updated the plan to include “clearer outcomes and accountability measures based on feedback from students, families, educators, tribal leaders and community members statewide.” The release also stated that the plan now includes “more specific performance targets and expands support” for the at-risk students identified in the initial court finding. “We listened to what communities told us they need, and this plan reflects those priorities,” PED Secretary Mariana Padilla said in a statement.

The release stated that the state also revised the plan to include expanded training for educators on “cultural and linguistic responsiveness;” stronger collaboration between the PED, school districts, tribal governments, institutions of higher education and other state agencies and community organizations; and an online “accountability and transparency tool” that highlights funding, implementation of programs and student outcomes.

New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty Education Director Melissa Candelaria said during a news conference Wednesday that while she and her colleagues have not yet completed an in-depth analysis of the latest plan, community experts maintain that what matters the most is culturally affirming curriculum; adequate staffing; wraparound services; behavioral health support; “robust” resources for multilingual learners and students with disabilities; and addressing funding inequities.

“Our communities have long shared a vision for a world class education: one that is grounded in the rich cultures, languages, histories and values of New Mexico,” Candeleria said during the news conference. She said the organization, which represents the plaintiffs in the Yazzie/Martinez case, will analyze the newest version of the plan this month and will meet with students, teachers and community experts on Nov. 21 to discuss what it lacks.

Andrew Montoya, director of Community Schools for the National Education Association’s New Mexico chapter, said during the news conference that the PED’s plan does not make adequate changes that will improve student support and outcomes.

“The Public Education Department’s plan treats equity as an add-on, misses the mark on community collaboration, is constitutionally insufficient and will accelerate the educator exodus already harming our students,” Montoya said.

He pointed out that his department’s analysis found that the plan added five to 10 more hours of work for teachers without removing current duties; between $400 and $500 million of unfunded obligations; and did not take into account teacher retention and why educators leave their positions.

“This plan also omits the tribal remedy framework entirely, ignoring requests from New Mexico’s pueblos, nations and tribes for indigenous-led curriculum and training centers,” Montoya said. “We urge the Public Education Department to reject this plan as-written; rebuild it with students, educators and tribal leadership at the table; and fund the support our students and teachers deserve. When we fight for student-led solutions, fair pay, manageable work loads and respect for tribal sovereignty, we’re not protecting the status quo, we’re fighting for educational justice for every child in New Mexico.”