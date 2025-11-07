By the #s: NM Dems outperformed in Nov. 4 nonpartisan, local elections

Tuesday’s statewide local elections only included nonpartisan races, but a Source New Mexico analysis shows New Mexico Democratic voters showed up at the polls at disproportionately high rates.

Consider this: Even though Democrats comprise 43% of New Mexico’s registered voters, they made up 53% of the voters who cast ballots in elections this week.

That pattern is true in 32 of 33 counties in New Mexico, where Democrats turned out at rates higher than registration statistics would suggest, according to a Source New Mexico analysis.

Even in an off-year election in which voters cast ballots in nonpartisan races, Democrats showing up at a disproportionately high rate shows their enthusiasm, Gabe Sanchez, a University of New Mexico political science professor, told Source New Mexico on Thursday.

“We’re seeing the same trends nationally, like Democrats had a huge night across the country on Tuesday, and a lot of that was higher turnout in those jurisdictions the last time around,” Sanchez said. “New Mexico tends to follow, in many cases, national patterns.”

Democrats made up 53% of roughly 350,000 New Mexico voters who cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. In some counties, they turned out at rates 10 or more percentage points higher than their registration statistics.

Republicans, on the other hand, made up 31.7% of the voters in the election this week, slightly less than the 31.9% they comprise of all statewide registered voters. They overperformed their registration in just 22 counties, as well.

As for voters who don’t belong to the two major political parties, including members of third parties and those who decline to register with a party, they represent about 26.5% of statewide voters but only about 15% of those who voted in the recent elections.

According to Source’s analysis, Lea County was the only county in the state where Democrats constituted a smaller proportion of voters on Tuesday when compared to county-wide registration. The difference is small: About 18.3% of Lea County’s registered voters are Democrats versus a 17.6% Democratic turnout.

Sanchez, who said Source’s analysis was a reasonable way to gauge enthusiasm, said he wasn’t all that surprised to hear Lea County stood alone in that respect.

“That county has always been a little bit of an outlier, but it’s hard to draw a lot of conclusions from it,” he said. “I’ve always said I felt like that area has been the most sensitive to seeing Trump on or off the ballot.”

Republicans far outnumber Democrats in Lea County, which sits in the Permian Basin, and Sanchez said the county’s turnout depends heavily on whether Trump is on the ballot. That’s less true in other counties, based on his experience.

The story the Democratic turnout tells in the rest of the state, he said, is one being told across the country, with Democrats winning races up and down the ballot.

“I feel pretty comfortable saying this is really about a reaction to the Trump administration and probably the government shutdown, and some blame going more towards Republicans and Democrats on that,” he said.