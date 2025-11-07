State of New Mexico says FEMA denied ‘indispensable’ aid for Ruidoso flood recovery

Officials with New Mexico’s state emergency management agency said Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency opted to withhold disaster prevention funding following deadly flooding in the Ruidoso area, a decision they are appealing.

FEMA’s decision not to award funding from its Hazard Mitigation Grants Program “puts lives and property at risk unnecessarily during new or cascading life-threatening flooding events,” said Ali Rye, deputy secretary of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in an appeal letter Oct. 24. The appeal also calls the funding “indispensable.”

The mitigation program enables the state to prepare for future disasters and prevent so-called “cascading events” from causing repeated damage or undoing progress in disaster areas, according to Rye’s letter.

Earlier this summer, flooding devastated the Ruidoso area, causing widespread damage to homes and business and prompting numerous swiftwater rescues. Also, three people, a father and his two kids, died after floods swept them out of their home.

Flooding and debris flows have continued to threaten the area since the Salt Fork and Salt Fire last summer. Rain that falls on burn-scarred mountainsides often becomes powerful floods, and the state and other agencies have been working since last summer to harden the area against future flooding.

President Donald Trump on July 22 declared a presidential disaster in Lincoln County, a couple of weeks after storms, floods and landslides devastated the area in and around Ruidoso. Then FEMA in mid-August announced that Doña Ana County residents could also qualify for aid after separate flooding. Local governments and other public entities in Otero County can receive some funding to recover from floods under the same disaster declaration as well.

The letter did not specify how much funding FEMA is withholding.DHSEM spokesperson Danielle Silva told Source New Mexico that there is no “set number” on how much the grant is worth, but that it can be as much as 7% of the total cost of the disaster. She did not immediately respond to how much the disaster cost, but some estimates put it at at least $10 million.

Rye’s letter says FEMA denied the funding without adequate reason and that agency officials lack the discretion to do so under the law. She also said that FEMA officials “articulated verbally” to the state that they withheld the grant funding because the state hasn’t fully spent the money it’s received in previous disasters.

But Rye’s letter disputes that premise. Instead, she writes, FEMA has provided the state with only about $20 million of about $120 million it’s promised for mitigation grants for multiple recent disasters.

FEMA officials did not respond to Source New Mexico’s request for comment Thursday.

Despite withholding the mitigation grant funding, FEMA has provided about $11 million in response to the disasters in Southern New Mexico, according to the latest figures. That includes a little more than $8 million to about 600 households affected in the disaster.