NM Legislature convenes on bill to pay $162M in SNAP benefits, despite possible shutdown deal

State lawmakers convened Monday for a second special legislative session in Santa Fe to approve up to $162 million in state funds aimed at providing food benefits for New Mexicans through mid-January.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the session Thursday amid a federal government shutdown and ongoing legal wrangling between President Donald Trump’s administration and federal judges who ordered him to pay full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits to roughly 42 million Americans, including about 460,000 New Mexicans, for November.

The chaos continued over the weekend, with the United States Agriculture Department ordering states to award only 65% of the federal benefits for November. If states had already paid out the full amount, the USDA ordered states to “immediately undo” that action.

Then on Sunday evening, seven United States Senate Democrats voted along with Republicans to set in motion the government reopening.

Even with a potential end in sight, New Mexico Democrats in the legislative majority said Monday they need to fully fund the program on which more than one in five New Mexicans rely. House Democratic leaders stressed in a news conference ahead of the session that if the full federal funding comes in, the legislation allows them to immediately stop spending state funds.

The bill contains roughly $192 million in appropriations. That includes up to $162 million intended to pay for SNAP benefits until at least Jan. 20, which is when the Legislature meets again for the regular 30-day session.

The legislation provides for weekly SNAP payments of approximately $20 million a week to pay for SNAP benefits until then. Recipients will get a payment once a week on their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, according to House Democratic leaders said in a news conference.

In addition to the $162 million for SNAP, the legislation appropriates $30 million to the state disaster fund, money that the governor already spent to pay for 10 days’ worth of SNAP benefits between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), addressing colleagues in the Senate chamber, defended the Legislature spending up to $162 million for SNAP even with signs of a breakthrough in Congress.

“While that certainly is a positive thing, we are here to act and that be sure and to be sure that New Mexicans have access to food,” Wirth said, adding that both chambers and Trump still need to approve a deal to reopen the government.

Leaders predicted a one-day special session, which will cost taxpayers $75,000, with both chambers voting quickly to approve the legislation.

As of 1:38 p.m. on Monday, one chamber had already approved the bill. The House voted 52-9 in favor, following minimal debate. The bill the House voted to advance was amended to include a new $50,000 appropriation to study the state’s administration of SNAP.

Meanwhile, members of the Senate Finance Committee continued debating the bill Monday afternoon. Assuming they pass it, it will head toward the Senate Floor.