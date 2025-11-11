Today in History: November 11, World War I armistice signed

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2025. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

Today in history:

On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice aboard a railroad car in the Forest of Compiègne (kohm-PYEHN'-yeh) in northern France.

Also on this date:

In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed the Mayflower Compact, creating a local government for the colony that called for a "civil body politick, for our better ordering and preservation."

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1938, Irish-born cook Mary Mallon, who'd gained notoriety as the disease-carrying "Typhoid Mary" blamed for the deaths of three people, died on North Brother Island in New York's East River at age 69 after 23 years of mandatory quarantine.

In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the 10th and final crewed flight of NASA's Gemini program.

In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who went on to win confirmation.

In 2020, Georgia's secretary of state announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full hand count of ballots because the margin was so tight; Democratic President-elect Joe Biden led Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. (The audit would affirm Biden's win.)

In 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid a collapse of its assets; Bankman-Fried was convicted in November 2023 of seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Today's Birthdays: Music producer Mutt Lange is 77. Actor Stanley Tucci is 65. Actor Demi Moore is 63. Actor Calista Flockhart is 61. TV personality Carson Kressley is 56. Actor David DeLuise is 54. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 51. Musician Jon Batiste is 39. Retired American figure skater Adam Rippon is 36. Actor Tye Sheridan is 29.

