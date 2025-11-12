Howell scores 15, New Mexico beats UC Riverside 82-68

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — (AP) — Chris Howell scored 15 points as New Mexico beat UC Riverside 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Howell also contributed five assists for the Lobos (3-0). Antonio Chol scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jake Hall had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Highlanders (2-1) were led by Andrew Henderson, who posted 27 points. Osiris Grady added 14 points and eight rebounds for UC Riverside. De'Undrae Perteete Jr. also had 12 points.

New Mexico led UC Riverside 36-32 at the half, with Chol (10 points) its high scorer before the break. New Mexico took the lead for good with 10:50 left in the second half. Howell helped their team pull away for the victory with 12 second-half points.

