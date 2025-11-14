LANL chromium plume spreads onto San Ildefonso Pueblo land, NMED says

An underground plume of toxic chromium has spread from Los Alamos National Laboratory to Pueblo de San Ildefonso land, state Environment Department officials announced Thursday.

The discovery marks the first time the plume has been detected within the pueblo boundaries, officials said in a news release, though they added the plume’s spread does not pose imminent threats to drinking water in the pueblo or in Los Alamos County. That’s because the plume is not near any known private or public wells, officials said.

Long-term ingestion of hexavalant chromium can cause serious health problems or increase risk of certain cancers.

State and LANL officials recently completed groundwater sampling and detected chromium levels between 53 and 72.9 micrograms per liter, depending on the depth, according to the news release. The ground water standard is 50 micrograms per liter.

Lab workers historically used chromium as a way to prevent pipes from rusting in a power plant’s cooling towers and then periodically flushed chromium-contaminated water down Sandia Canyon between 1956 and 1972. The plume was discovered in the groundwater supply in 2005.

Since then, how to mitigate the plume has been the subject of ongoing and sometimes contentious debate between state and federal officials, namely the Environment Department and the U.S. Department of Energy. In the meantime, the plume has continued to spread.

“These new results are conclusive evidence that the U.S. Department of Energy’s efforts to contain the chromium plume have been inadequate,” said Bruce Baizel, the Environment Department’s director of compliance, in a statement. “While drinking water supplies are safe for now, the U.S. Department of Energy must take immediate and definitive actions to protect drinking water.”

Stephanie Gallager, spokesperson for the DOE’s Los Alamos field office, told Source New Mexico on Thursday said her office had no immediate comment on the development.

LANL officials declined to comment, and a receptionist for the San Ildefonso Pueblo told Source that the pueblo had informed members of the latest development but referred additional comment to the pueblo’s governor, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

Between 2018 and 2023, the DOE’s remediation plan entailed pumping, treating and then re-injecting water back into the plume. But state officials ordered a stop to that process in March 2023, when unanticipated increases in chromium concentrations were discovered in monitoring wells.

A 15-member independent review team in December issued a 980-page report recommending the DOE resume that treatment.

In the meantime, state agencies and the pueblo are working together on next steps, according to the Environment Department, including adding monitoring wells. The Environment Department is also pursuing “civil enforcement actions” against the DOE, as well.