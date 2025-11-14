New Mexico research universities facing $95 million in lost federal funding

The Trump administration’s cuts to federal research funding have left projects at New Mexico’s institutions of higher education in limbo and have impacted innovation; economic development; workforce growth; and rural and tribal communities, according to a university research expert.

Members of the New Mexico Legislature’s interim Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee met in Santa Fe Wednesday where they heard from Lique Coolen, vice president for research for New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Coolen’s presentation highlighted the uncertainty ongoing cancellations of funding awards to research institutions have created, and the possibility of fewer future funding opportunities.

Coolen said that based on recent New Mexico Higher Education Department data, the state faces a loss of $95 million in federal funding for research alone. Key areas of research in the state include agriculture; defense and national security; public health; water resource and technology; energy initiatives; and others, Coolen noted.

One recent example of funding cuts, according to Coolen’s presentation, includes about $41.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to New Mexico Tech for the Four Corners Carbon Storage Hub. The project involved long-term carbon storage options for the Navajo Nation Four Corners power plant. A funding award of $10 million to New Mexico State University from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier in 2025 halted the South Central Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center. The program involves five states, including New Mexico, and supports rural, tribal and underserved communities in competing for federal and state funding for quality of life and infrastructure needs.

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center lost nearly $1 million in federal funding from the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to support research on the “rapid identification of virus particles” by using artificial intelligence.

“This causes a huge amount of uncertainty for us universities,” Coolen said during the meeting. “Not only do we need to find other sources of funding to make sure that we do not have to lay off people, that we retain our workforce and most importantly, that we can continue to support the students that are supported by those federal funding sources. But this is not where it ends.”

Coolen described initial cuts to funding as the “first wave,” with the ripple effect leading to larger impacts in the future. She said grants that were once awarded could be canceled or not renewed; specific funding opportunities may become unavailable altogether; and universities may need to make cuts to lower facility and administration costs. She said this all has a negative impact on the state’s workforce pipeline, which relies on keeping New Mexico students in New Mexico once they complete their education.

“It’s also having an impact on students that are considering entering PhD programs where they may be dependent on federal funding for their research projects,” Coolen said. “I just had a conversation just this week with a student who is completing their master’s program, is really considering moving into a PhD program based on the research that they were doing in their laboratory, but now the federal funding has been cut. They do not know yet where to move next.”

She added that New Mexico Tech decreased the number of proposals submitted to various agencies to 60% or 65% of previous proposals for federal funding because the opportunities are not available.

Coolen said universities are also seeing federal funding agencies changing their priorities to narrower “mission areas” with which the universities are not fully aligned or prepared to apply for. Large funding cuts to the U.S. National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health U.S. Department of Energy and others are expected, Coolen said, and range within 20% to 40% reductions in research funding.

“Universities are seeking ways to protect their programs that are critical to New Mexico, and are exploring mechanisms to enhance alignment with the federal priorities to remain competitive,” she said.

Coolen told lawmakers that New Mexico research institutions need to align research with federal priorities while still serving the state, diversify research funding sources, increase collaborations with national laboratories and modernize infrastructure to maintain “top-level” research and retain talent. She encouraged lawmakers to consider where they might increase state investments to support the needs of the various research institutions.

Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque) pointed to larger research universities around the country that have been pressured by the Trump Administration to “conform” to executive mandates and threats of withholding federal funding, and questioned whether New Mexico universities have received similar pressure.

“Cornell, University of Virginia, Brown, Columbia – they’re all giving in to demands and paying millions of dollars,” Garratt said during the meeting. Coolen said the universities in New Mexico have not received such direct communication, but are reviewing the actions taken by other higher education institutions.

Rep. Alan Martinez (R-Rio Rancho) said he was not necessarily worried about New Mexico universities becoming at-risk of losing federal funds due to demands by the Trump Administration, but called for cutting the “nonsense of fighting against the president.”

“I just don’t see the wisdom in wasting time fighting against the president instead of fighting for the State of New Mexico,” Martinez said.

