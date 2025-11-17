Hypersonic missile company chooses New Mexico for ‘Project Ranger’

On Monday, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that California-based Castelion Corp. will build its 1,000-acre manufacturing plant, known as ‘Project Ranger,’ in Sandoval County.

The facility will build solid rocket motors, conduct static tests and “assemble components to produce finished rounds,” according to a news release.

The department in August announced New Mexico was in the running for the facility. In a statement Monday, Castelion’s co-founder and CFO Andrew Kreitz said the company conducted a “competitive nationwide search” and ultimately chosen New Mexico “for its technical talent, regional infrastructure, and history of scientific achievement. Project Ranger represents a critical step in restoring America’s capacity to produce the advanced systems our country needs.”

In a statement Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Project Ranger would help carry forward New Mexico’s “legacy” of being “front and center in shaping the frontiers of American defense and innovation.” Economic Development Secretary Rob Black, in an echoing statement, invoked the atomic Manhattan Project, noting that, “securing this investment propels our innovation economy forward, creating high-tech careers and reinforcing our position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and national security.”

The state says the project will create more than 300 high-paying jobs and “generate more than $650 million in economic output over the next decade.” Castelion, the NMEDD news release says, plans to invest more than $100 million over the project’s first four years, with more to follow.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) also praised the selection of Sandoval County for Project Ranger, noting his own efforts “to bolster New Mexico’s bases, defense research labs, and private industry partners so we can keep excelling in emerging defense capabilities.”

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, characterized the project as “in line with Rio Rancho’s history of advanced manufacturing and New Mexico’s expertise in national defense.”

According to the state, Project Ranger is expected to break ground early next year.

