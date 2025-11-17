NM officials issue warning over high metals in Mora County groundwater

The New Mexico environment and health departments on Friday issued an alert urging Mora County residents to test their private wells following the discovery of high levels of metal in the groundwater.

While the source of the metals has not been determined, a news release noted that they are ones found in fire suppressant materials used to battle wildfires — including the 2022 Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire.

“There are potential long-term health effects that can develop over several years if people continue to drink untreated water with these levels of metals,” New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau Chief Chelsea Langer said in a statement. “The only way to know for sure what is in your well water is to have it tested by a certified laboratory.”

According to a news release, three metals, antimony, arsenic and uranium, exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s safe drinking water limits, and the study found elevated levels of manganese beyond the EPA guidelines as well.

According to the news release, those metals can, at higher concentrations or with long-term exposure, “damage the kidneys, skin, cardiovascular system, and nervous system.” Infants, young children and pregnant people have the most sensitivity, particularly to arsenic and manganese, which can impact brain development.

An independent study also found barium, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, thallium and vanadium at elevated levels, but within EPA standards.

The New Mexico Environment Department is recommending all private well owners test their water at a certified lab, and decrease exposure by drinking bottled water “when possible.” Moreover, NMED recommends installing whole-house reverse osmosis systems “out of an abundance of caution.”

The state says it will be developing additional plans for testing and water treatment solutions.