By the #s: NM’s beleaguered emergency fund source of growing tension between governor, Legislature

Wildfires, floods and National Guard deployments over the last several years have depleted a key disaster fund in New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has, nonetheless, used emergency declarations and state funds to cover emergency costs in a way that some lawmakers say violates the separation of powers between the branches of government.

The governor can spend at her discretion out of a fund called the Appropriation Contingency Fund, into which the Legislature allocates money each year for disasters.

That fund, however, has repeatedly run out of money, including as recently as Oct. 1, when Lujan Grisham ordered the immediate allocation of $30 million for 10 days’ worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding that the federal government refused to provide during the federal government shutdown.

In total, the governor has spent roughly $380 million via emergency orders since July 1, 2024, even though the Legislature put just $150 million into the fund in that period, according to lawmakers and records the Legislative Finance Committee provided recently to Source New Mexico.

She did that by pulling money from the state’s Operating Reserve, which her office and lawmakers likened to the state’s “savings account.” She also did so without specific approval from the Legislature, New Mexico senators said during the special legislative session held Nov. 10.

The topic arose because in addition to approving $162.5 million in SNAP funding for the remainder of the year, lawmakers also replenished the Appropriation Contingency Fund with an additional $30 million that the state spent on SNAP for early November. That sparked a conversation during a Senate Finance Committee hearing about whether the governor was overstepping.

“Where did the governor…get the authority to transfer money around in the budget?” Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) asked Sen. George Muñoz (D-Gallup), the chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

“She was not given the authority,” Muñoz responded. “We don’t think it’s legal, but we don’t know. We’d have to test that in court.”

Charles Sallee, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, also weighed in to agree the governor has no legal basis to spend funds outside of the Appropriation Contingency Fund. He said the Legislature needs to update its decades-old disaster spending laws, including to make the separation of powers clearer.

A September report from the LFC said an unexpected increase of disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and flooding, “exposed a system with unclear language” based on statutes that largely haven’t been updated in 70 years. As a result, the executive branch has “interpreted authority very broadly” and used executive orders to pay operating costs of state agencies, for future spending, or in cases where only the “potential for an emergency disaster exists,” according to the LFC.

Source reviewed more than 1,000 emergency orders Lujan Grisham has issued since 2018. Under state law, the governor can only approve up to $750,000 at a time, meaning she often issues batches of several dozen emergency orders at once. To pay for early November SNAP benefits, for example, she issued 40 orders.

The vast majority of the emergency orders Source reviewed deal with fire, floods or both. But the list also contained orders addressing crime, broken water wells, substance abuse, gun violence and more. The governor has also paid for National Guard deployments to Albuquerque and Española—a controversial measure aimed at addressing crime and drug crises in those areas—via nine emergency orders totaling $6.75 million.

Michael Coleman, the governor’s communications director, told Source that the governor is “operating under the laws that define executive order powers” and noted that her predecessors funded disaster responses in similar ways.

“She’s determined to help New Mexico communities get back on their feet when disaster strikes, even if it means spending state money set aside for emergencies,” he said.

Coleman also noted that the state believes the federal government will reimburse the state for a “sizable amount” of recent spending. For federally declared disasters, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program reimburses most or all of the spending the state and other agencies take on to respond quickly.

“The governor understands lawmakers’ concerns about emergency spending and she is doing everything possible to secure FEMA reimbursement that will reduce the burden on the state,” he said.

Still, Republicans said they intend to introduce legislation on the issue at the upcoming legislative session. Sen. Steve Lanier (R-Farmington), who is also running for governor, told Source in a phone interview that they are still evaluating proposals that retain the Legislature’s oversight on spending without getting in the governor’s way when she responds.

“We don’t want to handcuff the governor,” he said. “We just want a little bit of oversight.”

What types of emergencies has the Appropriation Contingency Fund paid for since July 1, 2022?

See the different categories of executive orders over the last few years below. The vast majority are for fires and floods, and also executive orders directed to both fires and floods. Others are for National Guard deployments to Albuquerque and Española, along with other categories. "Standing funding" is allocated for future emergencies.

