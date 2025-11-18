NM GOP asks for fraud examination in newly approved SNAP audit

Republican lawmakers in the New Mexico Legislature are urging state officials to expand the scope of an audit into the state’s food assistance program with the help of $50,000 they secured during the recent second special session.

State legislators approved $162.5 million during the Nov. 10 session to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through January that were threatened amid the federal government shutdown. During negotiations, Democrats in the majority agreed to accept a Republican amendment that allocated an additional $50,000 to conduct an audit of New Mexico SNAP allocations.

Republicans said the audit is necessary, in large part, due to the state’s high SNAP “error rate,” which is a calculation of the state’s over- or underpayments to recipients. At 14.6%, New Mexico has among the highest such rates in the country, according to federal officials.

The high rate poses potentially huge consequences for the state. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” spending bill contains provisions requiring states with high rates to use their own funding to pay administrative costs.

States with rates above 10% incur the highest penalty, which amounts to about $173 million, according to a recent presentation from the Legislative Finance Committee. Under the law, the state has until October 2028 to bring the rate down, state officials said.

But Republicans said Friday that they hope the LFC, which is conducting the audit, expands its scope beyond systematic, state-level errors in SNAP administration and also examines fraud. Democrats noted during the session that the error rate does not include estimates of fraud, which is a crime.

Health Care Authority Kari Armijo affirmed that in testimony during the session, as well.

“Some of [the error rate] is caused by the agency. Some of it is caused by customers that didn’t report accurate information,” she said. “So it’s not really necessarily an indicator of fraud or any other kind of abuse.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte) cited recent criminal allegations against a Sierra County man accused of selling SNAP benefits in exchange for fentanyl.

“The families in my district—and across our entire state—deserve to know that every SNAP dollar is going where it’s intended: to feed people in need, not to fuel the fentanyl crisis,” she said.

Also on Friday, Republicans in both chambers issued a statement touting the audit funding and asking LFC Director Charles Sallee to use the funding to strengthen eligibility checks; fight Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud; block payments to undocumented immigrants; and improve food nutrition standards, along with tackling the error rate.

Republican leaders in both chambers wrote to Sallee on Friday and said they are “strongly supportive” of the review.

“The findings and recommendations contained in the review’s final report will likely provide a pathway towards long overdue reforms and improvements,” they wrote.

Helen Gaussoin, a spokesperson for the LFC, told Source in an email Monday that LFC staff “always consider legislator suggestions” on program evaluations.

“We will do that in this case, as well,” she said. “We are still in the process of building the scope for the SNAP review so we don’t know yet how an examination of fraud will fit in.”

Under the Republican amendment, the LFC must present legislative leaders with preliminary findings about the review by Jan. 20 when the 30-day legislative session begins, and issue a final report on or before July 1.