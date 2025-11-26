Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims grapple with latest crisis

Darleen and Johnathan Ortiz have faced one challenge after another in the aftermath of the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Patrick Lohmann/Source NM)

Darleen and Johnathan Ortiz built their fire-proofed home a decade ago high in the forest in Mora County along the Rio de La Casa, which carried enough water down the mountain to feed an acequia and water the vegetables in their greenhouse.

Early signs indicated the drinking water was as clean as the surroundings were idyllic. The Ortizes tested their private well several times, including to certify their lettuce as organic for sale at a local market, and never detected anything unusual.

That all changed in 2022 when the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire raged through the area. While their home avoided damage, the fire destroyed 19 structures higher in the watershed and post-fire debris flows carried ash and contaminants down the river. Flooding also changed the path of the river, making it bypass the acequia’s headgate.

Over the last few years, with the help of various state and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations, the Ortizes restored a level of normalcy. A 10-foot-deep concrete wall that replaced an eroding embankment helped reconnect the river and acequia. Crews downed and removed 800 burned trees, and in their place grew mint, yerba buena and wild raspberries, welcome surprises that the Ortizes enjoyed this summer.

Darleen Ortiz, left, speaks to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM), during a tour of her Mora County property Nov. 25, 2025. Ortiz showed state, local and federal officials, including Rep. Martin Zamora (R-Clovis), right, around her property, where recent tests discovered contaminants in the groundwater. (Patrick Lohmann/Source NM)

“We tried to do the best that we can,” Johnathan told Source New Mexico on Tuesday as the Rio de la Casa trickled along the brand new concrete below him. “But it just seems that once you get a little bit ahead, there’s just another blow, which is now the well water situation. Now we’re eating on paper plates and really not drinking the well water and that kind of thing. So it’s just one hurdle after another.”

The Ortizes’ private well stands among 72 in the area that recently tested positive for dangerous levels of heavy metals. Kate Zeigler, the independent geologist who discovered the contaminants, has pointed to fire suppressants as the likely culprit. Recently, Zeigler hand-delivered the couple results of her latest round of testing, showing their well had high levels of arsenic, aluminum, manganese and antimony.

According to a presentation Zeigler gave Tuesday at a library in Mora, at least 400 private wells exist in the burn scar, including about 100 that are not registered with the state. The county also has public wells. County officials have said that the latest samples show no contaminants in public drinking water wells, though they noted Tuesday they are waiting for updated test results from the United States Geological Survey.

Kate Zeigler, the geologist who discovered the well contaminants, presents Nov. 25, 2025, to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and others at the Mora library. (Patrick Lohmann/SourceNM)

Testing the remaining burn scar wells, as well as soil and surface water testing, emerged as a key next step during the meeting, which U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández convened. She joined a handful of state lawmakers from both parties, along with local elected officials and advocates, to discuss the potential sources and extent of the contamination, along with where money might come from to pay for testing and remediation.

Zeigler said the best tests to capture all of the potential contaminants cost as much as $2,000 a sample, though efforts are in the works to provide free testing, she said. State Environment Department officials collected names of private well owners at a recent community meeting, and they pointed well owners to a list of companies that provide testing.

Drew Goretzka, a spokesperson for the Environment Department, told Source New Mexico in an email the agency is conducting additional testing, which Zeigler said Tuesday should begin “soon.” Lawmakers like Sen. Pat Woods (R-Broadview) also suggested the Legislature could approve new funding at the 30-day session beginning in January.

Visitors to the Ortiz property in Mora County stand Nov. 25, 2025 on the new concrete embankment, necessary after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire to keep the Rio De La Casa flowing on its regular path past an acequia headgate. (Patrick Lohmann/SourceNM)

Leger Fernández also reiterated her criticism that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees an office with a $5.45 billion compensation fund for fire victims, stop “hedging” about whether it will compensate fire victims for the newly discovered contamination. She called on them to join an emerging partnership between state and local entities, along with her office, that is trying to find solutions.

FEMA officials told Source New Mexico on Friday that the claims office would consider claims for damages related to the contamination, but only if claimants prove “injuries and causation.” What exactly that could mean is one of many uncertainties attendees described Tuesday.

“I wrote that darn law,” Leger Fernández said of the bill creating the compensation fund. “And this is the kind of thing they should have been covering.”

In the meantime, the Ortizes’ are now afraid of their drinking water and wondering how far the contaminants have spread, perhaps even to the raspberries that at first seemed a post-fire blessing. Meeting attendees stopped by the Ortizes’ property as the last stop on their visit Tuesday, where Darleen wondered aloud about how she’ll handle the latest crisis since the fire three and a half years ago.

“Without water, gosh, I don’t know,” Darleen said.

“I thought about the mint that I had picked there,” she said, pointing toward one of the wellheads Zeigler tested. “And I was making little tea bags for my family for Christmas, and I’m thinking to myself, is it okay to give it to them?”