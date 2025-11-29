Today in History: November 29, the Sand Creek Massacre

Today is Saturday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2025. There are 32 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 29, 1864, a Colorado militia launched an unprovoked attack on an encampment of Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribal members, killing an estimated 230 people.

Also on this date:

In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.

In 1961, Enos the chimpanzee was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited Earth twice before splashing down safely south of Bermuda.

In 1981, film star Natalie Wood drowned at age 43 while boating off California's Santa Catalina Island with her husband Robert Wagner and actor Christopher Walken.

In 1987, a Korean Air 707 jetliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents, killing all 115 people aboard.

In 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

In 2012, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to grant Palestine non-observer member state status, a vote that came exactly 65 years after the General Assembly adopted a plan to divide Palestine into separate states for Jews and Arabs.

In 2022, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol rioting. (Sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2023, he was freed in 2025 under President Donald Trump's sweeping grant of clemency to all 1,500-plus people charged in the insurrection.)

Today's Birthdays: Filmmaker Joel Coen is 71. Actor-TV personality Howie Mandel is 70. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 65. Actor Kim Delaney is 64. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 63. Actor Don Cheadle is 61. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 56. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 53. Actor Anna (AH'-nuh) Faris is 49. Rapper The Game is 46. Actor Gemma Chan is 43. Actor Lucas Black is 43. NFL quarterback Russell Wilson is 37.

