Gov & Politics Incoming Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia plans ‘strong coalition’ with state, county

Early voting was still a few weeks away when, in September, the announcement came down. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was offering her endorsement to JoAnne Vigil Coppler in the crowded race to replace two-term Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.

“I kind of jokingly-but-seriously said, ‘After I win, I’m still going to reach out to you because I want to strongly partner,’” Michael Garcia said of his comments to the governor. Garcia, a city councilor who on Nov. 4 won the eight-person ranked choice election, will take office in January. “To address the challenges that the city is facing, it’s going to require a strong coalition built between the city, the governor’s office, our state legislative delegation, the county, our federal delegation,” he said.

For Garcia, those challenges range from the simple, like finding someone to fill his soon-to-be-vacant seat representing District 2 on the Santa Fe City Council and finding a building to serve as the new “Southside Mayor’s Office,” to the complex, like addressing the “decades of deferred maintenance” on the city’s roads and tackling regional issues of affordable housing and homelessness. For issues like the latter, he said he hopes to work with residents and officials at the local, county and state levels to identify and solve shared problems.

In recent years, tensions between city and state leaders have at times spilled into the public’s view. In 2023, the state Department of Finance and Administration took back more than $1 million that had previously been earmarked for the city’s parks because of the city’s failure to meet auditing deadlines. And in 2024, Lujan Grisham told reporters that the City of Santa Fe had “an obvious leadership problem” during litigation over the controversial Plaza monument known locally as the “obelisk.”

Garcia said he hopes to move past those incidents and build a strong relationship with state officials.

When he takes office in January, he will have a long list of day-one tasks. He said he hopes to issue a call to the public to replace his seat on the City Council and find creative ways to solicit public feedback, like a town-hall style forum, before officially nominating them for the job. He also said he’s working to establish a mayoral office on the city’s Southside and plans to split his time between there and City Hall.

He’s also exploring whether to start fresh with the city’s top non-elected officials. He plans to post job listings for influential positions including city manager, city clerk, city attorney and more. The people currently in those jobs are invited to re-apply, he said.

Santa Fe City Council Michael Garcia won the eight-person ranked choice mayoral election and will take office in January. (Courtesy of Michael Garcia)

Before he issues policy proposals, he said he wants to meet with department heads in City Hall and better assess their needs. For example, he wants to issue a strategic plan to guide the city’s development of workforce and affordable housing. On his first day as mayor, he said, he’ll get to work on figuring out what works best for the city — whether it’s tiny houses, townhomes, traditional single-family homes or something in between.

He also wants to focus on the capital city’s aging infrastructure. Across the state, roads have deteriorated to their worst condition in recent history, according to a new state analysis. Garcia said it’s “incumbent” on city leaders to craft strategic plans on addressing infrastructure needs and making the plans for road closures and paving easily accessible to the public.

“We have years, and if not years, I would say decades of deferred maintenance on road infrastructure,” he said.

He said he plans to take a similar approach to homelessness and substance abuse. City leaders over the summer spoke publicly about their plans to move away from relying on shelters and to embrace “micro-communities” with tiny homes. These issues are felt acutely across New Mexico — when volunteers conducting a “point in time” count of unhoused people documented a 10% decrease from 2024 to 2025, the report attributed the decline to a lack of volunteers running the count.

Addressing social issues like these require a different approach than aging roads, Garcia said, because the response has to be “organic.” He hesitated to “put a date” to when his office will produce plans on any of these issues and said he wants to work with city staffers and residents in 2026 to determine holistic responses to these problems.

“Before major investments are made, there needs to be strong buy-in from the residents,” he said. “We are going to be an administration that is engaging residents as we’re going through the decision-making process. They’re not going to be an afterthought.”

