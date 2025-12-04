One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2025

SHIPPING HITCHED

Two weeks before her daughter’s wedding, JANE DARLAND ordered a pair of shoes from a Houston-based retailer to wear at the celebration. She received confirmation they would ship DHL, but after a week without tracking information or a package, she called customer service. “They’re held up at a Houston customs facility,” the agent explained. “Why?! I live in New Mexico—the state bordering Texas!” Darland replied. The company sent another pair, this time without a customs declaration, and they luckily arrived in time for the Big Day.

ROUTE 86’D

A recent MSN travel story touting Nob Hill’s “historic neon” and “walkable charm” lit up Corrales resident KENT YOEST’s screen. The article correctly placed the Albuquerque neighborhood in New Mexico, but the writer went on to spotlight other Route 66 towns such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Tucumcari, Texas. “Well, at least they got Nob Hill right,” Yoest quips.

MAIL FAIL

In August, ANNA AND RAY LEUENBERGER’s niece in Wilmington, North Carolina, let the Las Cruces couple know that her son’s graduation announcement had been returned, despite having the correct address. The same thing happened last winter with their Christmas card. “We laughed and suggested she add ‘USA,’ ” they say. “We got the announcement within a week.”

COVER STORY

Las Cruces resident ALEX BURR recently noticed that several of the city’s sewer covers identify the system as being in Las Cruces, Mexico. Burr figures that the covers are too heavy and costly to recast, so the city decided to just go with the flow.

have a “missing” moment?

Send it to fifty@nmmagazine.com, or Fifty, New Mexico Magazine, 495 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Include your name, hometown, and state. ¡Gracias!