Data center Project Jupiter’s greenhouse gas emissions could rival NM’s largest cities

Developers behind Project Jupiter, the controversial campus of data centers slated for Doña Ana County, have asked state environment officials to sign off on their plans to emit more greenhouse gases than the state’s two largest cities combined, and to generate as much electricity as the state’s largest power company.

Applications for air quality permits confirm figures that Source NM previously reported: If approved, Project Jupiter could emit more than 14 million tons of greenhouse gases per year. By comparison, Albuquerque and Las Cruces emit a combined 6.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, according to both cities’ climate action plans. The applications also say developers seek to install 41 turbines to annually generate about as much electricity as PNM.

Developers filed two applications, one for a “west microgrid” and one for an “east microgrid.” A microgrid is a self-reliant energy grid that doesn’t need to draw power from a larger utility, like PNM or El Paso Electric. For months, plans have made it clear that developers want to build natural gas generating stations for Project Jupiter’s microgrids, prompting concerns from residents and lawmakers that the data centers won’t comply with the state’s landmark clean energy law, which requires utilities to use 50% renewable energy by 2030, 80% by 2040 and 100% by 2045.

The applications show that together, the microgrids will emit nearly 500 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, an important ingredient in contributing to ozone. Individually, one microgrid is listed at 249.97 tons per year and the other at 248.9.

Environmental advocates say the developers’ proposal to split emissions across two permits for the same project appears to skirt state regulations, which classify projects with at least 250 tons per year of nitrogen oxides as “major sources” of hazardous air pollutants and subject them to arduous monitoring.

“They’ve split it into two separate plants that are ‘minor sources’ to avoid having to monitor their actual air quality impacts, which are going to be huge,” said Colin Cox, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute. “They’re coming up to 99.9% of the threshold for when they’d have to do additional work.”

The American Lung Association has long given Doña Ana County a failing grade for ozone, which can cause asthma attacks, increased risk of respiratory infections and even increased risk of premature death.

BorderPlex Digital Assets, the company that has represented Project Jupiter in public meetings, did not respond to a request for comment.

The permits will only have to go through a public hearing process if an “outside party,” which can include a resident of the area, requests it, according to a spokesperson for the New Mexico Environment Department. No hearings have been scheduled.

Members of the public have, however, tried to stop the project in court.

In October, two residents and a local nonprofit filed a lawsuit against elected members of the Doña Ana County Commission and accused them of voting on an incomplete application when they approved $165 billion in government-backed bonds for the project in September.

“We’ve seen this with other air permit applications, where they’re right under the limit,” Maslyn Locke, a New Mexico Environmental Law Center senior attorney who is representing residents in the case, told Source NM. “Ultimately that means everything has to go 100% perfectly as they operate to not violate that…I don’t know if that’s realistic.”

Since filing suit in October, the nonprofit Empowerment Congress of Doña Ana County has withdrawn as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Another lawsuit, filed by Las Cruces resident Derrick Pacheco, alleged that county leaders acted inappropriately when they approved the project even though it had yet to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Lawyers representing the county have asked judges to toss both cases.