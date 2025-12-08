New Mexico health officials aim to kick off medical psilocybin program a year early

New Mexico Department of Health experts on Friday announced an expedited timeline for the state’s new medical psilocybin program during the program’s first advisory board meeting.

The seven members of the newly formed Medical Psilocybin Advisory Board met virtually with DOH experts, state Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) and dozens of members of the public to discuss the status of the program and a draft of the program’s operational procedures.

The program was created during the regular legislative session earlier this year through the passage of Senate Bill 219, cosponsored by Steinborn. The bill established the program and advisory board, as well as made the use of psilocybin legal in the state in controlled, qualified medical treatment settings. New Mexico is the third state in the country to allow psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, for therapeutic use.

“We are experiencing a new renaissance…of psychedelic medicine,” Steinborn said during the board meeting. He added that other states will be watching and learning from how New Mexico’s program is established. “By definition, we’re pioneers and we’re going to learn a lot, but I also want to challenge you to not be afraid to try new things, to innovate, to make things better than maybe they’ve been in other states, in some cases.”

According to the bill, patients will qualify for the psilocybin program and treatment if they are diagnosed with major treatment-resistance depression; post traumatic stress disorder; substance use disorders; end-of-life care; and other conditions approved of by the DOH. The bill also states that the program must be implemented no later than Dec. 31, 2027.

Dominick Zurlo, director of the Center for Medical Cannabis and Psilocybin, said during the meeting that the DOH has set the goal of opening the program to the public a year early. The department has also hired a program manager and are working to fill the roles of environmental scientist and compliance officer.

“Because there has been such large interest in this and a push for us to try to be able to help people with psilocybin treatments earlier, we have set a goal now to have the program at least to be able to see the initial patients by the end of December of 2026,” Zurlo said.

During public comment, attendees voiced support and excitement for the program’s creation. Others said they were curious about the possibility of trying the treatment when it becomes available; how the supply chain will work with local mushroom growers; and how licensing will work for medical providers.

Denali Wilson, director of strategic support for the nonprofit Healing Advocacy Fund, said her organization is ready to provide input to the DOH as the program takes shape. She said its priorities are safety, a “clear code of ethics,” systems for measuring outcomes and patient affordability.

“While it is important for the program to move forward with urgency, achieving the right balance of safety, affordability and equity will require careful attention and thoughtfulness,” Wilson said. “Let’s be sure that any acceleration of the regulatory timeline doesn’t unintentionally compromise patient safety, undermine long-term sustainability or limit meaningful public engagement.”