NM GOP asks governor to put crime bills on 2026 legislative agenda

Republicans in the New Mexico Legislature on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking her to include public safety matters on the upcoming legislative session’s agenda.

The 30-day session scheduled for January is for lawmakers to propose and vote on fiscal matters. If lawmakers want to file bills unrelated to the budget, the matter must be on the governor’s legislative agenda, known as a “call,” for the session.

“Over the past several years, your administration has taken steps to support law enforcement, strengthen behavioral-health resources, and address some of the complex drivers of crime. Unfortunately, the progressive-controlled Legislature has failed to advance substantial, commonsense solutions to New Mexico’s crime epidemic,” the letter, signed by Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) and Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte), said.

Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokesperson for the governor, told Source NM that Lujan Grisham is out of town and has not yet reviewed the letter. But, public safety will be on the call for the 2026 legislative session, she said.

“The governor has consistently prioritized this issue, as demonstrated by her recent declarations of emergencies in Albuquerque and Española and her previous declarations addressing gun violence and the drug crisis,” she wrote in an email to Source. “She welcomes collaboration with legislators from both parties who share her commitment to keeping New Mexicans safe.”

The Republicans’ request comes one week after the governor’s senior public safety adviser attended an event for the New Mexico GOP-led Public Safety Legislative Task Force, at which he told lawmakers that a New Mexican child or teenager is arrested while possessing a firearm three out of four days.

The task force subsequently issued on Monday a 35-page report titled “A State in Crisis: Confronting New Mexico’s Crime Epidemic and Restoring Public Safety,” which lays out several legislative priorities Republicans hope to pursue in the upcoming session.

The report contains proposals to:

Expand the definition of “fentanyl” in state law to include “fentanyl-related substances”

Establish a “clear and convincing” burden of proof for a judge to decrease a criminal sentence

Create a minimum period of incarceration for people facing a second, or subsequent, felony conviction

Create a minimum period of incarceration for drug trafficking that results in death

Allow prosecuting attorneys to seek enhancements to criminal sentences for prior felony convictions beyond the current 10-year window allowed under state law

Increase penalties for distributing Schedule 1 or 2 narcotics or methamphetamine to children

Increase penalties for a felon in possession of a firearm

Create statutory requirements for the New Mexico All Source Intelligence Center, including requirements to provide threat management and community engagement resources across the state

Shift burden to the defendant, rather than prosecutors, on issues of bail reform and release from jail

Create a constitution provision to return property taxes paid by someone whose property was damaged “by a county or municipality’s failure to enforce their nuisance ordinances”

Likewise, two Democrat lawmakers recently said they’d ask the governor to include public safety matters on the upcoming session’s agenda. Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and Sen. Heather Berghmans (D-Albuquerque) last week announced their plans to propose legislation that would require intensive training for firearms dealers across the state.

Lujan Grisham has focused intensely on public safety in recent years. In 2023, she called on lawmakers to pass a ban on assault rifles and in 2024 she called firearm legislation “the most important work” before New Mexico’s elected leaders.

She called a special legislative session last year to address “urgent public safety issues.” At the time, she requested legislative proposals on criminal competency, crime reporting, gun violence, drug overdoses and more. The special session adjourned after a matter of hours without any such bills.

