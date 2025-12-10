New Mexico legislators debate standard statewide property tax for short-term rentals

County tax assessors classify New Mexico’s roughly 14,000 short-term rental properties differently across the state, according to a legislative study released this week. The “assessment confusion is harming homeowners,” the report says, and should be made uniform.

The report comes via House Memorial 52 — sponsored by two Republican lawmakers during the regular legislative session earlier this year — which convened a group of realtors, state agency officials and others to study the economic impacts of short-term rental properties, as well as how local agencies tax and regulate them.

Short-term rental apps like AirBnB and Vrbo, which allow residential property owners to list homes or rooms for rent for short periods, produced more than $1 billion in economic impact in New Mexico in 2023, the report says. But critics contend using housing in this way translates into fewer long-term or permanent housing options amid a statewide housing shortage.

Authors detailed the results of the 19-page report for the first time Monday during a presentation to the interim legislative Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee.

One top concern that emerged is divergence in how the state’s 33 county assessors classify the properties. Lawmakers are now considering whether they should intervene to create a state law standardizing the classification of short-term rentals and, if so, whether short-term rental properties should be classified as businesses or residences.

The report found that just 15% of roughly 14,000 short-term rental properties are available to rent for short stays year-round. The rest are seasonal or “owner-used,” meaning that owners live in them part of the year or rent out a room or two rather than the full dwelling, according to the report. As such, they don’t constitute full-time businesses.

That finding was one reason Carl Vidal, founder and CEO of Irvie Homes, said assessors statewide should be required to classify short-term rentals as residential versus commercial properties. Irvie Homes owns dozens of short-term rental properties in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Placitas and Corrales, as well as Austin, Texas, according to its website.

Vidal said more than 1,000 short-term rental owners this year had their properties re-classified as “non-residential,” unfairly subjecting them to tax hikes and other fees.

“A few assessors across the state took completely different positions depending on the county,” Vidal told lawmakers. “This lack of uniformity happened because the legislation and the Legislature never provided direction.”

While assessors participated in the working group, they said in the completed report and at the meeting Monday that the report was biased toward short-term rental owners and that they did not agree with its recommendations. The group was “not well represented since the beginning,” assessors wrote in the report, adding that they “still don’t believe we have a well-balanced consensus of the community on this subject.”

Santa Fe County Assessor Isaiah Romero told the committee that the working group should have had “members of our community on both sides,” including city managers, treasurers and others who are regulating short-term rentals in their towns or cities. Still, he said, assessors would follow the law if the Legislature steps in to create a mandated statewide standard.

State Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas and Rep. Marian Matthews, both Albuquerque Democrats, agreed during the meeting that the Legislature should consider such a bill, but disagreed on what it should say.

Maestas, who owns a rental property, said restrictive zoning, not short-term rentals, is the biggest driver of the housing shortage, and he said short-term rental properties don’t require more public services and therefore should not be subject to higher taxes.

“If someone’s able to maintain their old home and buy a new home and turn it into an AirBnB, more power to them,” he said. “They shouldn’t be blamed for the lack of housing.”

Matthews, however, said short-term rentals change the character of neighborhoods and that she’s heard many in the Northeast Heights area in her district complain about the lack of affordable housing as more and more owners convert their properties into short-term rentals.

“We’ve taken residential property that has been historically residential property, we’re renting it to people for short-term vacations and so forth,” Matthews said.“And the question is, ‘Should that be taxed the same as my home, which I live in all the time… as opposed to taxed as a business property?’ To me, it seems like a business, and it is going to take more resources.”

The discussion ended Monday without any particular lawmaker volunteering to introduce legislation, though Matthews urged colleagues to consider it ahead of the 2026 legislative session that begins Jan. 20.

“I would like us to think about whether or not we should pick a dog in this fight,” she said.

“Because it does have an impact.”