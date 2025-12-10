NM homelessness coalition will ask Legislature to fill in federal funding gaps

Faced with increasing uncertainty over federal Housing and Urban Development’s homelessness-prevention funding, the leader of a state coalition said Monday she will ask the New Mexico Legislature to fill in a gap of roughly $12 million when lawmakers meet in January.

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness Director Monet Silva told Source New Mexico on Monday her organization needs state funds because funding through HUD’s Continuum of Care—the agency’s main anti-homelessness program—is increasingly precarious.

The coalition organizes Continuum of Care applications from statewide nonprofit organizations that provide prevention and assistance services to the state’s growing unhoused population through services such as street outreach, emergency shelter and transitional housing, as well as permanent supportive housing for unhoused people with disabilities. The funds are divided between nonprofits in Albuquerque and the rest of the state.

Since the 1990s, the HUD program has typically allocated $14 million annually to New Mexico nonprofits tackling homelessness, according to the coalition’s website. In the most recent funding round, the state received $17 million, Monet said.

But on Nov. 13, HUD issued a sudden “Notice of Funding Opportunity” to New Mexico and other states that suggested it was seeking to slash Continuum of Care funding by roughly 70%. That would leave New Mexico’s homelessness nonprofits with between $5 million and $6 million, Silva said, and the only about six weeks to complete the application instead of the typical six months.

The announcement prompted two lawsuits, one in November from a group of state attorneys general and a more recent one on Dec. 1 from national anti-homelessness organizations. And then, on Monday, the New Mexico coalition alerted potential nonprofit recipients that HUD had removed the notice from its website without explanation. The coalition pointed to the lawsuits as the likely reason the notice no longer appears on the HUD website.

While HUD removing the notice provided Silva and her team a “little moment to breathe” Monday, she said the coalition still expects a drastic reduction in funding it and others rely on to provide vital services to the unhoused.

Silva said she is meeting with state officials next week, including Workforce Solutions Department Secretary Sarita Nair, to discuss the state filling in the HUD gap during the legislative session beginning Jan. 20, along with the coalition’s other funding needs.

“We’re going to continue to move forward with that ask from the Legislature, because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “And we can’t be in a spot if the Trump administration decides to pull [funding] willy-nilly.”

Without the Legislature providing some financial security, Silva stressed another abrupt HUD funding cut would have far-reaching consequences.

“It’s really going to be catastrophic for New Mexico, and not just for people that become unhoused,” she said. “The impact that it’s going to have on the economy, in general, the landlords that will not have tenants in their units, et cetera. It’s really going to have an impact across the state of New Mexico.”