NM State Fair Board sees new fairgrounds concepts, as first round of spending nears approval

Members of the New Mexico State Fairgrounds District board, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, got their first chance Thursday to weigh in on three new design concepts for how the 236-acre, state-owned property in the middle of Albuquerque could be transformed.

The Legislature earlier this year created a new board entrusted with up to $500 million in bonding capacity to re-think the fairgrounds, including possibly moving the annual State Fair from its home of 87 years. Stantec, a design firm, released three new concepts this week as it finalizes a master plan, which it will release in February, and opened them up for public comment.

The board also celebrated the State Board of Finance’s approval Tuesday of the first round of funding for the project, a $22.35 million bond package to acquire roughly nine additional acres for the redevelopment. That acquisition will happen regardless of what else transpires at the fairgrounds, according to the governor’s office.

Legislative approval in January is the final step before the board issues those bonds, a signoff that Lujan Grisham said Thursday probably won’t occur without “questions and debate.”

Still, she said Thursday, “Our plan is moving.”

Board members did not vote on the design concepts, but they did ask the firm to ensure final designs allow for affordable and sustainable housing, high-quality jobs and agricultural and food opportunities to create a “food oasis,” as Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa put it, in an area surrounded by vacant grocery stores.

The concepts make clear the potential tradeoffs required to fit all the priorities that have emerged for the project, including housing, a large amphitheater, a performing arts center and a park while also allowing the State Fair to continue in its usual footprint.

Moving the fair, as one of the three concepts envisions, would free up 124 acres for redevelopment, allowing more space for a bigger park, more housing and apartment options and more “community benefits,” including a public-private campus, according to the design firm. It could also mean more job opportunities, including for tech and research, according to Stantec.

Keeping the fair would confine the space for redevelopment to between 43 and 51 acres, meaning potential for sales tax revenue is “medium” and housing opportunities are “limited,” according to a Stantec designer’s presentation Thursday.

Neighborhood associations and community advocates hope the fairgrounds investment will benefit nearby neighborhoods, including the adjacent International District. The area surrounding the fairgrounds has two of the deadliest intersections for pedestrians in New Mexico and high crime rates. It’s also a food desert, thanks in part to recent closures of a nearby CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, and a “heat island,” due to the lack of tree canopy and green space.

The Trust for Public Lands also rates the area as one in the city with the highest need for a public park. Without the State Fair, a park could be as big as 22 acres, according to Stantec, versus between 10 or 11 acres if it remains.