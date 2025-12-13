Today in History: December 13, Saddam Hussein captured in Iraq

Today is Saturday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2025. There are 18 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 13, 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.

Also on this date:

In 1862, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside launched failed frontal assaults against entrenched Confederate soldiers during the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg; the soundly defeated Northern troops withdrew two days later after suffering heavy casualties.

In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japanese soldiers captured the Chinese city of Nanjing and began what would be a weekslong massacre of an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 citizens, war prisoners and soldiers.

In 1996, the U.N. Security Council chose Kofi Annan of Ghana to become the world body's seventh secretary-general.

In 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.

In 2001, the Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the Sept. 11 attacks exceeded his "most optimistic" expectations.

In 2014, thousands of protesters marched in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities to call attention to the killing of unarmed Black men by white police officers.

In 2019, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress in the investigation that followed. He would later be acquitted by the Senate.

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act providing federal recognition and protection for same-sex and interracial marriages, calling it "a blow against hate in all its forms."

Today's Birthdays: Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 100. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 92. Singer-TV host John Davidson is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins is 83. Rock musician Jeff "Skunk" Baxter is 77. Rock musician Ted Nugent is 77. Country singer-musician Randy Owen (Alabama) is 76. Actor Wendie Malick is 75. Country musician John Anderson is 71. Actor Steve Buscemi (boo-SEH'-mee) is 68. Singer-actor Morris Day is 68. Football Hall of Famer Richard Dent is 65. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 58. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 58. Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov is 56. Rock singer-musician Tom Delonge (Blink-182) is 50. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 44. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is 36. Actor Maisy Stella is 22.

