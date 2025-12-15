New Mexico agency seeks funds to bring down SNAP error rate — but not too quickly

A New Mexico agency’s request to the Legislature for the upcoming legislative session seeks $2.9 million plus funding for additional caseworkers to reduce the high number of mistakes it makes administering a federal food assistance program on which roughly one in five New Mexicans rely.

The funding for more caseworkers and new technology is necessary, officials say, to catch errors the Income Support Division makes in overseeing roughly $1 billion a year in federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The state’s administration of SNAP is facing renewed scrutiny from Republicans, who recently convinced majority Democrats in the Legislature to approve an audit for fraud in the program. Preliminary results of that audit are expected in January.

But even if the Legislature fully funds the Income Support Division’s request, state officials don’t plan to immediately implement a plan to fix all those mistakes. That’s because the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” President Donald Trump signed in July would effectively penalize the state for doing so, Division Director Niki Kozlowski told Source New Mexico on Friday.

Trump’s signature spending bill contains penalties for states that don’t lower their SNAP “error rates.” That’s a calculation of the number of SNAP over- or underpayments the state makes. New Mexico’s rate is 14.6%, among the nation’s highest.

Niki Kozlowski, director of the Income Support Division at New Mexico’s Health Care Authority, said Dec. 12, 2025 that she has to perform a “balancing act” to reduce the SNAP error rate significantly, but not before October of 2026. (Courtesy HCA) Under the law, states with high error rates are required to pay a portion of the total SNAP benefits they receive. That marks a huge change and cost for the program that the federal government usually fully funds.

Kozlowski’s “first order of business to attack” when she took the helm at ISD in May 2024 was lowering the rate. Heading into 2025, she said she was making steady progress and had identified a number of reforms, putting the agency on track to bring the error rate to under 10% by 2026.

That’s come to a halt due to a unique provision in the federal spending bill. Any state with an error rate above 13.3% — New Mexico is one of eight — has until Oct. 1, 2026 to lower their rates. But if New Mexico lowers its rate before then to below 13.3% but above 6%, it will no longer qualify for additional time and could face as much as $153 million in penalties.

Kozlowski and her staff refer to the provision as the “Alaska range” based on national reporting that Alaska’s U.S. senators only agreed to support the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” if their state — which has the nation’s highest error rate — received additional time to address the situation. The “Alaska carveout,” as Kozlowski calls it, ended up applying to all the nation’s highest error-rate states, including New Mexico.

“It doesn’t feel, I don’t know, comfortable,” Kozlowski said about the new holding pattern. “It feels like we should still be working on it. So I think my status is that we are still working on it, but we’re taking a more strategic, streamlined approach.”

According to the HCA, about 93% of all the errors are overpayments; the rest are underpayments. Roughly one third of those errors are “agency caused,” like a miscalculation of a benefit or use of outdated client information. The rest are “client caused,” like failing to report a change in household size or income level.

There’s also little room for error in the error rate, Kozlowski said: Incorrect payments are counted even if they’re only a dollar too much or too little.

New Mexico’s high rate error rate, officials say, also results partially from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the federal government waived client interview requirements, as well as six-month check-ins, during a crush of new applications. Those requirements have been back in effect since October of 2024.

Caseworkers also largely lack experience, Kozlowski said, and are tasked with determining eligibility for households’ seeking Medicaid, utility assistance and SNAP, among other federal programs, all at once.

That makes for a complicated process for half of New Mexico’s caseworkers who have been employed at HCA for fewer than three years, Kozlowski said.

Finally, the state has a long-standing practice, at least since the pandemic, of accepting “self-attestation” from households regarding their costs for rent, utilities and childcare, Kozlowski said. All those costs are factored into SNAP and other benefit offers. “Self-attestation” makes for a simpler process, but errors are more likely, Kozlowski said.

So next October, when the Health Care Authority tries to stick the landing of its long-planned “balancing act,” Kozlowski said the biggest error-rate reduction will result from more verification of documents from recipients who “self-attest,” along with technological improvements.

The division is seeking about $28 million during the upcoming legislative session to hire more caseworkers and pay for a new IT system.

If the Legislature funds it, caseworkers will have access to a much-improved information technology system that assists them in interviews, ensures they check all the right boxes, and monitors the number of mistakes an employee makes, according to the HCA. Caseworkers who make too many mistakes will be identified for repeat training, Kozlowski said.

IT upgrades and a boosted workforce, Kozlowski said, are two of the ingredients she needs to drastically reduce SNAP payment mistakes. The third is a culture that ensures caseworkers take accuracy seriously.

“It comes down to that personal accountability culture of, ‘Am I being thorough in everything that I do?’” she said.