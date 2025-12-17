By the #s: ICE reported 1,800 New Mexico arrests in 2025—a surge from year prior

New data shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested more than 1,800 immigrants in New Mexico in the first 10 months of 2025, more than 12 times as many as the same period last year.

The Deportation Data Project, a team of academics and researchers, compiled national ICE arrest data from records they received from the agency via public records requests between Sept. 1, 2023 and Oct. 15, 2025. That period covers the final year of President Joe Biden’s term, as well as Trump’s inauguration and approval of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in July, a bill that greatly increased ICE’s funding.

According to the researchers, ICE reported arresting 128 people in New Mexico by Oct. 15 of 2024. In comparison, ICE reported 1,853 arrests in New Mexico during that period this year.

The number of daily arrests started rising after Trump’s inauguration earlier this year and exploded after July, according to a Source New Mexico analysis.

The increase in the number of arrests here is among the nation’s highest, according to a Stateline analysis, which found the largest year-over-year increases in New Mexico, Virginia, Oregon and Idaho, along with the District of Columbia.

Zoe Bowman, managing attorney for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, said the numbers Source presented to her were “shocking,” but also plausible given what her organization has seen over the last year.

“It completely maps the complete shift in the type of calls and the volume of calls that we’ve been responding to of local folks who are getting picked up by ICE,” she said.

While the data offers new insight into the magnitude of often-secretive ICE operations in the state, it also raises numerous questions, including about the manner and location of the arrests. For example, more than half of the arrest locations ICE provided for 2025 arrests say “EPC general area – non specific,” a potential reference to the El Paso Processing Center, as well hundreds of other arrests that occurred in “general areas” in Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

ICE reported about 400 of the arrests this year as “non-custodial” or “located,” which researchers say often refers to ICE arrests that take place in public, like outside a home or workplace.

The immigrants ICE arrested this year in New Mexico hailed from 28 different countries, including for the first time people from Turkey, Nepal, India, Saudi Arabia and China. The vast majority of those arrested were from Mexico and Guatemala, according to the data.

And the data shows that a greater share of the arrestees this year had no criminal convictions than in past years, which is true across the country. In 2025 in New Mexico, a little under half of arrestees had criminal convictions, compared with roughly 60% in 2024, according to the data.

As of Oct. 15 of this year, 27% of those arrested had pending criminal charges, and about 25% had never been charged with a crime.

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to Source New Mexico’s questions about the data.

Graeme Blair, a professor and researcher at the Deportation Data Project, told Source New Mexico in an email that the data likely also undercounts the total number of arrests in New Mexico. That’s because 15% of all ICE records the researchers received had no state-level data. Also, he said it would not capture arrests of New Mexico residents that occur outside the state.

That means a potentially huge undercount, Bowman said, because ICE arrests many of her clients in El Paso after regular immigration court appearances.

She also said the new data reflects a broader change in the profile of ICE arrestees who seek her legal help. Her caseload last year was mostly recently arrived asylum seekers. These days, her clients have lived in New Mexico for a decade or longer and had families and jobs until ICE arrested them, people who were “living and working and participating in community life in the state and around the country,” she said.

