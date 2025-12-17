Report finds criminal justice spending hasn’t ‘substantively’ reduced violent crime in NM

New Mexico’s rates for violent and property crimes have fallen since a 20-year high in 2018, but still remain above the national standard, according to a new state report.

The report, which analysts with the state’s Legislative Finance Committee recently presented to lawmakers, found that the crime rate has not “substantively” fallen despite $380 million of state spending aimed at staffing and information-sharing since fiscal year 2021.

In 2024, the report said New Mexico had a rate of 0.94 homicides per 100,000 people, more than twice the national rate. It also found New Mexico had outsized rates of aggravated assault, rape and burglary. The rates remain high despite an increase in sworn law enforcement officers across the state. Analysts told lawmakers that is likely a result of departments not dispatching their officers in an efficient manner.

“While more officers matters, it also matters how they’re being deployed,” Stephanie Joyce, LFC program evaluator, told lawmakers last week. “Are they being deployed to places where the most crime is happening during the time the most crime is happening?”

She said that half of the state’s law enforcement agencies who responded to an LFC survey said they don’t use “real-time crime data” to inform how they dispatch officers.

Tracking crime statistics is often difficult because it relies in large part on police departments to publish that data. Analysts expressed concern that “roughly half” of police forces in New Mexico lacked recent data relating to crime or clearance rates, which refers to how often a department solves and closes a case.

Legislative analysts recommended that lawmakers consider introducing legislation that would tie grant funding for local police departments to reporting timely and accurate crime data. They also recommended amending state law to charge the state Administrative Office of the Courts with creating and maintaining a data-sharing network for law enforcement agencies. Analysts also recommended that the state Department of Public Safety maintain a list of police departments that have not reported their data.

The upcoming 30-day legislative session, which begins Jan. 20, is meant for budgetary matters. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office recently confirmed that she will put public safety on her agenda for the session, though, meaning lawmakers can sponsor new bills on the matter.

LFC officials told lawmakers that “victim/witness uncooperative” is the most common reason listed in felony case dismissals. District attorneys are required by state law to inform victims of court proceedings, but the new report found that the automated system responsible for triggering those notifications has been offline for more than a year and there is no standardized process for DA’s offices to track whether those notifications have been issued.

“Roughly half of felony cases end in dismissal and about one-third of people were responsible for two-thirds of felony cases in a five-year period,” Joyce told lawmakers. “Together, all those indicators point toward a system that is not working in a coordinated and targeted way to ensure accountability for crimes.”