Republican NM candidate for governor Duke Rodriguez insists he meets residency requirement for race

It was 1 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, 2024, when a police officer wrote the ticket. A grey BMW with expired tags was parked at Albuquerque International Sunport, and the citation was subsequently mailed to an Albuquerque home address for Duke Rodriguez, a former state cabinet secretary and CEO of Ultra Health Cannabis who on Sunday announced his candidacy in the 2026 Republican primary election for New Mexico governor.

The envelope came back to court a month later, marked with a sticker that read: “Return to sender. Vacant. Unable to forward.” In April, the court requested a judge sign a non-arrestable parking warrant because Rodriguez had failed to schedule a court date or pay the parking fine. A judge signed the warrant on May 2, 2024. In June, the court noted again that correspondence to Rodriguez’s Albuquerque home address had been returned.

Rodriguez’s New Mexico residency came into question in November after a Santa Fe New Mexican columnist wrote that Rodriguez mostly voted in Arizona elections. An Albuquerque Journal story, following Rodriguez’s campaign announcement, also detailed his voting history in New Mexico. Court records show that parking tickets mailed to his Albuquerque address have been repeatedly returned and that, in at least one 2019 lawsuit, he identified as “a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona.”

Under New Mexico law, the constitutional residency requirement for candidates mandates that they “have been continuously registered to vote here for five years” and “have maintained a residence here,” a New Mexico Secretary of State spokesperson wrote in an email to Source NM. Online records show Rodriguez participated in the November general election and the December mayoral runoff in Albuquerque, but Rodriguez did not respond to a request asking when he registered to vote in New Mexico. A New Mexican columnist previously wrote that Rodriguez registered this year, in January, and an Albuquerque Journal story noted he first registered to vote in Arizona in 2001 and voted in that state’s general elections in 2022 and 2024.

In an interview with Source NM, Rodriguez maintained that his Albuquerque house is his primary residence. He said he couldn’t explain why his parking tickets were often marked “return to sender,” other than noting that he doesn’t check his mail every day. As for the 2019 lawsuit, he said that was years in the past and would not answer questions about why he identified as a Scottsdale resident at the time.

The 2024 parking ticket was one of seven Rodriguez accrued at the airport’s parking facilities since 2022, court records show. Court officials had trouble reaching him in at least five of those cases, according to court documents. Routinely in 2022 and 2023, his mail was marked “return to sender. Unclaimed.” In October of 2023, an envelope returned to court was marked for the first time as, “Return to sender. Vacant.”

Rodriguez acknowledged to Source that he often travels out of state, including to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he said he assists family undergoing medical treatment, but said that shouldn’t affect his candidacy.

Rodriguez said that even though court officials spent months trying to reach him over the 2024 ticket, he “continuously resided throughout that period in New Mexico.” When asked how often he left the state in that timeframe, he said, “I travel regularly. Did I spend a majority of time in New Mexico? Absolutely.” He would not specify further.

Rodriguez would not clarify how much of the year he spends in New Mexico.

“I try to spend as much time wherever I need to be to conduct business, take care of my property,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and calculate: is it 51% or 99%.”

Rodriguez also dismissed the ticketing at Sunport as evidence that he often leaves the state. The vehicle is simply “used by multiple people and they let it sit for different amounts of time,” he said. The car is at the airport if he needs it, he said, but “usually I have people picking me up and driving me.”

In the June 2, 2026 Republican primary,Rodriguez is set to face Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and freshman state Sen. Steve Lanier of Aztec. Democratic primary candidates are former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

The parking tickets are not the first time government officials have had a difficult time delivering legal documents to Rodriguez.

Court records show parking tickets sent to Duke Rodriguez were marked “return to sender. Vacant. Unable to forward.” (Courtesy of Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court)

In a 2016 Lea County lawsuit, a sheriff’s deputy was unable to serve Rodriguez with papers, court records show. “Never made contact!” the deputy wrote. “Mr. Rodriguez lives in Arizona.”

Asked Tuesday why a deputy would have written that, Rodriguez said, “I don’t know” and said he was not previously aware of the lawsuit.

“I think this house was built in 2017 or 2018. I have lived continuously here,” Rodriguez said. “I have nothing to hide about where my life is built and I certainly, absolutely, 100% meet the constitutional standard to be elected governor.”

