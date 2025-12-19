New Mexico Republicans urge governor to put juvenile crime on session agenda

New Mexico Republican lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urging her to add juvenile crime to the agenda for next year’s legislative session.

The 30-day session starting Jan. 20 will be confined by state law to budgetary matters, along with any topics the governor specifies in her “call” for the session.

Republicans held a town hall earlier this week in Las Cruces, during which they collected testimony from law enforcement, schools, state agencies and others frustrated with the state’s perceived inaction on juvenile crime, particularly juvenile gun crime, across New Mexico.

Following the town hall, Republicans released a 32-page report with findings and recommendations for tackling juvenile crime. It found that the number of juveniles charged with first-degree murder has increased sharply since the pandemic, growing from two in 2019 to 27 in 2024.

Despite the increase, according to the report, policy debates have focused primarily on adult crime, “leaving juvenile justice largely untouched.”

That lapse has occurred even while “law enforcement officers, prosecutors, educators and victims increasingly report that juveniles who commit serious violent offenses often face inconsistent consequences and limited supervision,” the report concludes.

One key issue Republican lawmakers say they hope the Legislature will address relates to competency determinations for young people charged with serious crimes. Multiple witnesses testified to the committee about cases in which state courts deemed young people accused of crimes to be mentally incompetent to stand trial, only for federal or independent evaluations to deem otherwise.

“These disparities raise serious concerns about evaluation standards, accountability, and public confidence in critical legal determinations,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.

In addition to the competency issue, Republicans recommend the Legislature “strengthen accountability measures” for violent juveniles, expand access to services, implement early warning and intervention services.

Republicans have repeatedly championed legislation that would lower the age at which a juvenile charged with serious crimes could be tried as an adult from 15 to 14. They did so again in October during a special legislative session convened to offset upcoming federal spending cuts. Because crime bills were not on the call for that session, the bill never went anywhere.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not respond to Source New Mexico’s request for comment Friday morning on whether the governor will include juvenile justice on the agenda for next year’s session.

However, at the end of this year’s regular session, Lujan Grisham castigated lawmakers for not taking more action on the issue of juvenile crime amidst breaking news of a shooting in a public park involving teenagers.

The governor’s office has previously said that “public safety” will be on the agenda. Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, told Source NM in an email last week that the governor “welcomes collaboration with legislators from both parties who share her commitment to keeping New Mexicans safe.”