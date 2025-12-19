NM education committee endorses proposed math, literacy bills ahead of 30-day session

Lawmakers on New Mexico’s Legislative Education Study Committee this week endorsed two potential bills that would require additional credentials for math teachers and expanded resources for literacy instruction.

In total, the committee endorsed eight legislative proposals during its Santa Fe meeting ahead of the 30-day regular budgetary session starting Jan. 20. Under state law, the upcoming session focuses on budgetary items, so some of the legislation will require a special message from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in order to be considered.

Lawmakers discussed the math and literacy instruction proposals at length. The math instruction bill would amend established state law to require people seeking an elementary or secondary license with an endorsement in math to complete “six hours of mathematics methods courses.”

According to the presentation, the bill would also require the Public Education Department to create an instructional leadership framework for districts to implement during the 2027-2028 school year; establish state-wide processes for math screening between kindergarten and third grade; and create individualized student support plans and interventions.

PED would have until Dec. 31, 2026 to complete the rulemaking process.

The Literacy Instruction and Supports bill would establish the High-Quality Literacy Instruction Act, expanding reading supports, particularly for schools and individual students struggling with reading proficiency; require literacy instruction and interventions be “grounded in the science of reading;” create a system for assessing reading progress and involving parents; and allow PED to make instructional coaches available for support.

LESC Director John Sena described the bill as “cleanup” following passage of literacy education legislation during the 60-day session this year.

“This bill is somewhat similar to the math bill,” Sena said. “I think the most substantial difference in this bill is that it does not really touch higher [education] very much. You all passed some higher ed provisions last session to require educator prep programs to use science of reading reading and structured literacy.”

Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque) said she was concerned about the “read-at-home” portion of the literacy bill and noted that parents of English Language Learners may not speak fluent English themselves. She added that encouraging biliteracy should also be a priority.

“I think someplace we have to start adding the joy of reading, because that’s getting overlooked,” she said. “I believe that if the parents are going to read with them, the parents should really read with them in their home language.”

Committee members discussed several other proposed bills that would enhance accountability of individual school board members through suspension for misconduct or other violations; increase public school employers’ share of health insurance premiums; add attendance provisions for students with “severe medical conditions;” amend teacher preparation requirements and how teacher resident stipends are calculated; clarify current restraint and seclusion practices in schools; and codify the Office of Special Education within the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The committee also voted not to endorse a proposed Universal Income Pilot Program. According to the presentation, the bill would appropriate $80 million to the Department of Health to establish and study the impact of distributing $1,500 a month to low-income pregnant residents and their families through the first year of the baby’s life. Soules and Rep. Yanira Gurrola (D-Albuquerque) introduced a similar bill during last year’s session, but it died in committee.

Committee members agreed that further discussion and vetting is needed for such a pilot program. However, a vote to not endorse does not mean the bill cannot be introduced by a legislator.