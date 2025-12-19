NMED says data center Project Jupiter’s air quality applications ‘incomplete’ — for now

Critics say state’s ruling a ‘reminder that the rules still apply’

The New Mexico Environment Department this week ruled that a developer’s request for air quality permits at Project Jupiter, the massive proposed data center complex in Doña Ana County, is “incomplete” for now. The department gave developers until Jan. 19 to provide more information that will help them make a final decision.

Environmental advocates earlier this month alleged that developer Acoma, LLC’s plans, if approved, would allow Project Jupiter to emit as many greenhouse gases annually as New Mexico’s two largest cities combined. The November applications called for the construction of two natural gas generating stations to power the data center project and approximated they would generate about as much electricity as the entire PNM system.

Developers estimated the two gas plants would together put nearly 500 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, an important ingredient in contributing to ozone, in the air. One of the generating stations — referred to as a “microgrid,” which describes developments that generate their own electricity without drawing from a larger power company’s grid — was listed at 249.97 tons per year and the other at 248.9. Developers sought an individual permit for the microgrids, even though they will support the same development.

Critics said the developers behind Project Jupiter appeared to be evading state regulations, which classify projects with at least 250 tons per year of nitrogen oxides as “major sources” of hazardous air pollutants and subject them to arduous monitoring.

A development “that is 1.1 tons away from the 250” threshold is “not practically enforceable,” NMED officials on Wednesday wrote to Project Jupiter’s developers of one of the proposed microgrids. Air in the surrounding area will also be impacted by the nearby microgrid that is planned to produce essentially the same amount of nitrogen oxides, they wrote.

Maslyn Locke, a New Mexico Environmental Law Center senior attorney who is representing nearby residents in a lawsuit against the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners, said she was encouraged by the NMED decision.

“This reminder that the rules still apply is a good thing,” Locke said. “Of course, it’s not going to stop everything. It’s just giving us a little more time to wrap our heads around it.”

This week, Locke’s organization sent NMED a list of demands, including that the department widely distribute materials related to the project in both English and Spanish.

BorderPlex Digital Assets, the company behind Project Jupiter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In another Wednesday letter, environment department officials set a Jan. 19 deadline for developers to submit more information to determine whether their application is complete. The required information includes: