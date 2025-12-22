NM advocacy groups, residents file motion to intervene in feds’ voter data lawsuit against state

Nonprofit good government group Common Cause, along with two New Mexico residents, have filed a motion to intervene in the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Lawyers from the ACLU National Voting Rights Project and ACLU of New Mexico are representing them.

As Source NM previously reported, the federal agency began asking state election officials for their voter rolls last July. Toulouse Oliver told Source at the time her office was “reviewing whether or not we are legally able to prevent sending the private data, which would be Social Security, all dates of birth and driver’s license numbers.”

Ultimately, the New Mexico Secretary of State says it provided the federal government with publicly available data roll information, which excluded Social Security numbers and full dates of birth.

On Dec. 2, the US DOJ announced it was suing New Mexico and several other states for not providing the requested data.

In the filing arguing for the right to intervene in the case, Common Cause contends that it has more than 9,000 members and supporters in New Mexico “whose personal data will be provided to the federal government if DOJ prevails in this lawsuit.”

In addition to Common Cause, proposed intervenors include registered New Mexico voter Claudia Medina, who has lived in the state for more than three decades. Born in Colombia, Medina moved to the United States to attend graduate school and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1995, the suit says, and registered to vote the same day. “She has voted regularly in local, state, and federal elections ever since.”

However, the filing notes, Medina “is concerned about how DOJ might use her sensitive voter data, particularly in light of widely reported recent examples of the federal government’s provision of data to unvetted members of the Department of Government Efficiency …without adequate guardrails or privacy protections.” As such, Medina “fears that the federal government’s efforts to gain voters’ sensitive information will make eligible voters—especially naturalized citizens like herself— ‘less likely to register to vote or even just to vote..’”

Another proposed intervenor, Justin Allen, is described in the filing as a registered New Mexico voter and lifelong New Mexico resident.

“As a young gay man, Mr. Allen’s family did not accept his homosexuality, which led him to engage in ‘self-defeating behaviors such as substance abuse,’ resulting in criminal felony convictions and his incarceration,” the suit says.

While incarcerated, Allen “came to understand the importance of using his voice and exercising his rights, and after his release, he registered to vote when he became eligible to have his rights restored. He also became “a leading advocate for New Mexico’s Voting Rights Act, including the provision focusing on restoration of formerly incarcerated people’s right to vote.”

Allen doesn’t feel safe “knowing that there is a chance” the Trump administration will have his data “and the data of every other registered New Mexican voter,” and he believes that formerly incarcerated people, “despite their voting rights having been restored, will either not register to vote or not vote if the Trump Administration has access to their voter registration information.”

According to a news release, Common Cause previously filed a lawsuit in Nebraska to protect state voter data and has similarly joined with the ACLU Voting Rights Project to file motions to intervene as defendants in DOJ lawsuits against Maryland, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington have no business accessing New Mexicans’ sensitive personal information,” Common Cause New Mexico Executive Director Molly Swank said in a statement. “Handing this data over to the federal government violates the law and would put voters’ private information in the hands of dangerous election conspiracy peddlers. Common Cause is fighting to protect the rights of New Mexico voters and to prevent the potential misuse of their data.”