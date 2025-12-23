New Mexico AG joins federal suit over defunded consumer protection bureau

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced this week the state had joined a coalition of nearly two dozen state attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over defunding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

CFPB, the suit argues, has helped the AGs since its inception in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, “in their zealous advocacy for and protection of consumers in their respective jurisdictions” and has returned $21 billion “improperly taken from over 205 million Americans,” a news release states.

However, CFPB Acting Director Russel Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, is “attempting to completely defund the agency by refusing to request any funding from the Federal Reserve,” the news release continues, “which will virtually guarantee the agency runs out of money in January 2026.”

The AGs argue that defunding the CFPB will have “devastating impacts” on consumers and on states’ consumer protection capabilities, given their reliance CFPB data, as well as the consumer complaints received by the agency.

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is one of the most effective tools we have to hold powerful financial institutions accountable and to put money back in the pockets of working families,” Torrez said in a statement. “Attempting to defund CFPB is not just reckless—it is unlawful, and it would leave millions of consumers without a critical line of defense against fraud, abuse, and predatory practices. New Mexico families deserve a federal government that enforces the law and protects consumers, not one that undermines the very agencies created to do that work.”

The AGs’ lawsuit argue not seeking funding for CFPB is both “unlawful and unconstitutional,” because the agency will be unable to provide its legally obligated information to states without funding. Moreover, not funding the CFPB, they say, violates the separation of powers principle, given that Congress created the agency.

The AG coalition seeks a court order requiring CFPB to request funding through the Federal Reserve, as established.

The other states in the suit include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.