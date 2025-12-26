Federal fallout in New Mexico: Top stories of 2025 New Mexico governor and federal delegation members weigh in on the year

Donald Trump was sworn in to office as the president of the United States for the second time on Jan. 20. Within hours, he’d signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, prompting New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, then co-chair of the U.S. Climate Alliance, to co-sign a letter refuting the withdrawal. That evening, he issued pardons for nearly all the Jan. 6 defendants. Shortly thereafter, he signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship.

And that was just the beginning. Disruptions, changes and overhauls of federal programs and policies characterized the Trump administration all year long. They included cuts to national programs for education, health and food, along with ongoing efforts to reshape policy policies ranging from public land use to elections.

New Mexico state and federal officials responded in a variety of ways. Lujan Grisham called two special legislative sessions to address cuts in federal funding and allocated $30 million to address shortfalls in food benefits through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. New Mexico’s five-member federal delegation—all Democrats—registered opposition through letters, news conferences and proposed legislation.

As 2025 draws to a close, Source NM rounds up a non-exhaustive list of highlights from a year of federal fallout for the state. We also spoke with New Mexico U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about their impressions of the last year. In the coming days, we’ll take a more in depth look at the top immigration, environment and education stories of 2025.

Funding cuts threaten programs for New Mexico

At the end of January, the federal Office of Management and Budget announced the government would temporarily stop payments on a variety of programs, prompting outcry from the state’s congressional delegation and a lawsuit from attorneys general across the country, including New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. NM’s AG subsequently launched an online portal for programs impacted by the federal freeze to report the impact, which remains active and now includes an interactive map. The delegation continued to push back at what members described as “chaos” created at the start of the year through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury,of New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District introducing in February a bill titled the Nobody Elected Elon Musk Act. Cuts to programs for firefighters, farmers, children and more prompted ongoing opposition from the state’s federal delegation.

Luján: Trump ‘lied to the American people’

Source NM asked U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) to reflect on the first year of Donald Trump’s second term. The following has been edited for concision and clarity.

“When President Trump was running for his second term, President Trump ran on making everything more affordable for the American people. He said, in one form or another, that he would lower the cost of health care, that he would lower the cost of food, that everything would be more affordable under him. To the contrary, we’ve seen food prices go up.

The blanket tariff policy that President Trump keeps bragging about is making food more expensive. It’s making Christmas more expensive. It’s making holidays more expensive for everyday families across the country.

He lied to the American people. He said he was going to help them, and I really think he’s hurting them. He’s making things worse for them.”

Trump kicks off immigration crackdown

Upon taking office, Trump signed multiple executive orders kicking off an ongoing immigration crackdown, including ones declaring an emergency at the U.S. border with Mexico; ending asylum for immigrants; and ending birthright citizenship. NM AG Torrez joined a coalition of AGs that immediately mounted a legal challenge to the latter order. That order has been blocked by numerous judges this year. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take it up in 2026. In addition, his administration swapped out public land on the state’s border to the U.S Army and declared it a new “military” zone. The federal departments of justice and homeland security also issued warnings to jurisdictions with so-called “sanctuary” policies. Recent new data showed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested more than 1,800 immigrants in New Mexico in the first 10 months of 2025, more than 12 times as many as the same period last year.

Health care, food benefits cause partisan standoffs

At the start of October, the New Mexico Legislature held a one-day special session in order to allocate funds to blunt the impact of federal funding cuts, and address expiring Affordable Care Act tax insurance premiums. Those tax credits became a sticking point in federal budget negotiations and led to the government shutdown that ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12. By mid-month, however, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had announced it would not be paying for SNAP food benefits come November if the government shutdown continued. Lujan Grisham, in turn, at the end of the month announced the state would allocate $30 million to pay for those benefits come Nov. 1. The governor called lawmakers back to the Roundhouse again Nov. 10 to approve an allocation of up to $162.5 million to cover statewide food assistance through the start of next year in case it’s needed.

Lujan Grisham: ‘I’m not going to let people suffer without trying every single thing’

Source NM spoke with New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham about leading the state during the first year of Donald Trump’s second term as president, and her advice for the next governor—Lujan Grisham’s second term ends in January of 2027—about how to navigate the Trump administration. The following has been edited for clarity and concision.

“I don’t want New Mexicans going into the end of the year, and starting the new year with despair, because it’s an easy place to go, particularly in a state that relies on Medicaid and SNAP and emergency relief funds and [Federal Emergency Management Agency]…I mean all the things, right? I want, particularly this holiday season, for them feel more like they’ve come first for the state of New Mexico, and for everything they throw, we work hard to have your back to the highest degree.

We’ve been very thoughtful about how we save and identify resources so that we’ve got the flexibility to meet these needs, because [Trump] thrives on chaos. He wants people to be apathetic and to give up, and he takes the fight out of you, and he’s not going to take the fight out of this governor. I’m not going to let people suffer without trying every single thing, including joining every lawsuit against the administration.”

Advice for the next governor:

“Don’t wait. Have a strategy. Engage all your local policy makers. Have money set aside all the time. Don’t forget the power of this state’s reserves to have them when you need them.”

Federal government pushes states for voter data

In July, the U.S. Department of Justice began asking state election officials, including New Mexico, for their voter rolls. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told Source at the time her office was “reviewing whether or not we are legally able to prevent sending the private data, which would be Social Security, all dates of birth and driver’s license numbers.”

Ultimately, the New Mexico Secretary of State says it provided the federal government with publicly available data roll information, which excluded Social Security numbers and full dates of birth. On Dec. 2, the US DOJ announced it was suing New Mexico and several other states for not providing the requested data. That case remains pending; at the end of December, Common Cause New Mexico and two residents filed a motion to intervene in the case.

Leger Fernández: ‘Every time America has been in its darkest moments, we have come out of it with renewed purpose’

Source NM spoke with U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat who represents New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, on her reflections about 2025; what she thinks will happen in the new year; and why she has participated in the No Kings rallies. The following has been edited for clarity and concision.

“Even as Trump has been causing such pain, has been engaged in such corruption, has been willfully raising costs on New Mexicans and the American public, we’ve fought back, and there have been some good things too. I mean, not because of Trump, but that we’ve been able to accomplish from New Mexico as well.

What we are doing in the [United States House of Representatives] right now is utilizing the discharge petition [a procedural tool to force a floor vote], because in the House, the vast majority of Republicans are in lock step with Trump. They refuse to stand up for the constituents because they’re too busy bowing down to Trump. But there are some moderates who are also in districts that are at risk, who realize that they will lose their job in the midterms if they don’t start responding to their constituent needs. So I think that the political landscape next year is going to make a big difference, and the fact that Trump is seen now as more of a lame duck, that we’re going to start seeing a difference.

I love the No Kings marches. I think what they do is they show that the American people have a voice and we are willing to take to the streets to raise up our voices. I often talk about how it’s a demonstration of how we belong to each other and with each other in this effort to reclaim our country, but also to bring hope and to recognize that across history, every time America has been in its darkest moments, we have come out of it with renewed purpose, with renewed vision and we have walked into the light of what is possible under The American promise of building a more perfect union.”

