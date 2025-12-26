Volunteer tries to ‘bring a little joy’ to New Mexico nursing, assisted living residents

Kevin Thompson is part of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department Ombudsman Program

When Kevin Thompson, 65, retired to Hurley, New Mexico, in July 2023, he wanted to stay busy and get involved in his new community, so he volunteered at area food banks and the local radio station. Then he stumbled onto the state’s Aging and Long Term Services Department Ombudsman Program, and through it began volunteering in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

A disabled U.S. Navy veteran who grew up in New York City, Thompson first encountered the state where he’d end up about 40 years ago while changing commands and driving with his three children from San Diego, California, to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“We got lost coming out of Deming because there was no GPS back in 1983,” he told Source New Mexico. “I made it close to Silver City and it left an impression on me, the scenery and everything…I said ‘Man, I’m going to come back here one day.’”

Before making the move to New Mexico, Thompson wound up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he looked after his ill mother in her last years. Margarite Whitehead was eventually moved into a hospice facility and Thompson said he would visit her as much as possible. She passed in 2021.

Thompson said he learned a lot by spending time in the facility with her, getting to know the staff and other residents. He also volunteered at a local Veterans Affairs hospital.

“I sort of formed a bond with the elderly people that were there…They felt that no one listened to them. They felt disrespected,” he said. “They were just feeling really helpless and lost. And I understand what that’s like because I’ve been in the hospital with a brain tumor and it’s the scariest thing in the world knowing that you’re by yourself and there’s no one there for you.”

After moving to New Mexico and searching for a volunteer opportunity to keep him busy, Thompson was pointed in the direction of the Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara. There, he met an older woman who told him about her experience volunteering as an ombudsman. He connected with the Aging and Long-Term Services Department and started the online training process around August 2025.

States began operating ombudsman programs in 1972 through the Older Americans Act. ALTSD spokesperson Joey Long told Source that New Mexico’s program currently has 17 ombudsman volunteers, but expects to add several more volunteers by January 2026. The program oversees volunteers throughout the state, who visit residents of assisted living and nursing facilities on a regular basis. They are tasked with ensuring residents receive adequate care, and that any of their concerns are heard and investigated.

Thompson started volunteering in mid-September. He said the training took several weeks and included reviewing documents and reading materials before meeting virtually with program organizers and other volunteers. After training, volunteers are sent out to various care facilities to speak with residents and record what they hear and see.

Thompson now visits three facilities in his area, volunteering about three hours a week, and hears from residents about how they’re treated by staff, the quality of food, whether they’re receiving the correct amount of therapy and other issues, like buzzers going unanswered by staff and wanting to leave the facility for a weekend home visit. He also walks around the facility and records what he sees, hears and smells, such as a group of residents working on a puzzle together or a resident’s room that smells strongly of urine.

“I’m still trying to get my footing together, but I do enjoy it,” he said. “Volunteering is in my blood. It’s just something I’ve always done.”

Thompson said the veterans ward at the Fort Bayard Medical Center is his favorite to visit because he is able to connect with the residents about similar experiences.

“Us veterans tell the best stories. And talking with someone that understands your lingo, your jargon, your state of mind — a lot of these guys are deeply emotional because they haven’t spoken to a veteran unless it’s like some guy that’s been there as long as they are,” Thompson said. “And they’re not all elderly. Some of them are just injured to the point where they can’t live by themselves.”

He added that he tries not to talk too much to residents, but lets them lead the conversation. In Cincinnati, he said, several staff members at his mother’s facility wouldn’t take her complaints seriously until family members got involved because she was blind and had dementia.

“That really hurt my mom a lot. She felt like her words didn’t have value,” Thompson said. “These are people who have led families, who have had careers, who used to be teachers, doctors, lawyers, mothers, fathers, and in my estimation, they just don’t want to be forgotten.”

Thompson described himself as a “middleman” and a “foot soldier” of the department – connecting people with information about ALTSD and informing the people in the department who have authority to investigate issues or complaints.

“We can only listen, record and report to the state ombudsman who has the authority to follow through and see what they could do to help these people,” he said. “A lot of the folks, their memories are not that great. They’ll talk to you and you don’t know if what they’re saying is accurate. That’s not your job to decide if it’s accurate or not. You just listen to what they have to say.”

But that in and of itself is important, he said.

“I just know what I’m there to do, which is bring a little joy and comfort to these folks that I talk to. And the fact that I’m a good listener, and I ask simple questions, I don’t want to make it complicated and the fact that I don’t assume anything is extremely helpful,” he said. “They don’t need to pay me to tell me what my value is. Seeing the looks on these people’s faces is the best validation that I could ask for…. I just hope there’s someone there for me when it’s my turn.”