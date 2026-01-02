Education in New Mexico: top stories of 2025 Questions about funding, PED programming continue into 2026

From significant actions in the long-running Yazzie/Martinez educational equity lawsuit to upheavals in federal funding priorities, New Mexico public school staff, administrators and students faced a variety of challenges in 2025.

On the home front, New Mexico’s landmark educational equity lawsuit returned to court in the spring, when the court ordered the New Mexico Public Education Department to complete a remedial plan to address the needs and outcomes of at-risk students. In September, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state would be the first in the country to offer universal free child care by Nov. 1.

At the national level, President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce diversity, equity and inclusion programs resulted in federal funding delays and cancellations to states, including New Mexico, for various educational efforts and research at higher education institutions. The federal government’s Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 shutdown this year also threatened Head Start programs across the state with closing or losing their federal grant funding.

Developments in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit

Nathan J Fish/Sun-News (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

/ sourcenm.com Wilhelmina Yazzie and Polk Middle School teacher Travis McKenzie embrace on April 29, 2025, celebrating a district court judge’s order siding with plaintiffs’ request the state create a plan for achieving better outcomes for Native American, disabled, low-income and English-learning students.



Parties returned to court in the spring after plaintiffs in the case claimed the state had not made enough progress toward improving opportunities and support for Native students, English language learners, students from low-income families and students with disabilities. The court agreed and ordered the PED to develop a remedial action plan.

The final draft of the plan was recently submitted to the court for review. However, plaintiffs, represented by New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and educational advocates quickly criticized the plan through the development phase as being “too vague.”

Parties in the case now have time to submit formal objections and responses to the plan before First Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Wilson makes a determination whether the PED’s remedial plan complies with his order. Wilson recently granted the plaintiff’s motion for more time to submit their response, pushing the deadline to February.

A spokesperson for Transform Education New Mexico, a coalition of educational advocacy organizations, told Source New Mexico in a written statement that while the PED took “initial steps” this year toward including the voices of stakeholders, the department’s plan “still falls short of what students need and what the court requires.”

“It’s clear that the central challenge remains how to turn legal mandates into meaningful, lasting change for New Mexico students,” TENM Communications Director Meryl Chee said. “The opportunity now is to make partnership structural rather than symbolic—ensuring that students, families, educators, and communities closest to the classroom are shaping strategy, implementation, and accountability, not just offering feedback.”

Chee added that the coalition’s hope for 2026 is “deeper collaboration and concrete actions” that move the state toward fulfilling the court’s rulings in the lawsuit.

New Mexico announces universal child care

(File photo/Source NM) / sourcenm.com New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky (right) leads the agency charged with implementing universal child care in New Mexico. She is shown with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during the policy’s announcement on Sept. 8, 2025.



New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, alongside Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, announced in September that the state would become the first in the U.S. to offer universal free child care before the end of the year, a gambit that quickly drew national attention

ECECD was tasked with changing the rules to remove the income eligibility threshold for child care assistance, which previously waived copays for parents whose income was up to 400% of the federal poverty level.

The rule change is intended to expand access to child care, allow parents to maintain their jobs, increase child care worker pay and strengthen the economy. However, capacity issues may hamper the progress toward achieving universal free child care. Experts pointed out in October that there may not be enough child care centers to care for the children the program intends to assist, and there are too few available spots. And such issues could be worse in more rural areas of the state.

Lori Martinez, executive director of the educational advocacy organization Ngage New Mexico, told Source in a written statement that she believes the state must prioritize child care assistance for families most in need and create a “solid” plan for recruitment and retention of quality workforce to make the universal program sustainable.

“Starting with funding and implementation of the Wage and Career Ladder, which was a requirement in the legislation that created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2019,” Martinez said.

She added that early childhood educators should be recognized, and adequately compensated, for their role in supporting “the health and well-being” of New Mexico communities. “High quality child care is early childhood education, and contributes to school readiness as well as economic growth and quality of life in our communities,” Martinez said.

Changes in federal funding, federal government shut down impact programs

Federal upheaval touched most sectors of New Mexico, including education at all levels. President Donald Trump in March signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take steps to shut down the Department of Education. Not long after, the department ordered state education leaders to certify their compliance with a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion practices or risk lost funding. These announcements led to uncertainty among state education departments and school districts regarding what funding would be released, when it might be released and whether it would be released at all.

Research universities in New Mexico have also been hard hit by federal fund freezes and reductions. A report provided to state lawmakers in mid-November noted that the state’s research facilities face up to $95 million in lost federal funding.

While the Trump administration’s actions have been challenged and, often, refuted in the courts, efforts to dismantle the federal department remain ongoing. The Trump administration has also withheld funding throughout the year, including $6.8 billion last summer for K-12 programs (some of which was subsequently released).

Uncertainty over federal funding came to a head in October when federal lawmakers failed to pass a budget, resulting in a month-and-a-half-long government shutdown. Head Start, a federally funded program that offers early childhood educational opportunities and support for low-income families, was one program the Trump Administration was already considering ending.

As the government shutdown extended, concerns over operational funding and keeping Head Start programs running in New Mexico ramped up. And even after the shutdown ended, New Mexico’s congressional delegation demanded the U.S. Health and Human Services Department release grant reimbursements for New Mexico programs, including three tribal programs.

Nonetheless, state leaders remain resolute. ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky told Source in a written statement that her department is focusing on “strengthening and expanding” New Mexico’s early childhood system in 2026 as well as supporting career advancements and wage scales for people working in the field; and getting more families and community leaders involved in their efforts to support providers, families and children.

“Our state funding is strong, our partnerships are solid, and our commitment is unwavering,” Groginsky said. “ECECD will keep working to ensure every New Mexican family has access to the high-quality early care and education opportunities they want and deserve.”