Alleged mail service interruption at Torrance County Detention Facility comes as ICE extends contract with detention facility

Fifty immigrant detainees at a New Mexico jail say they’ve been largely unable to receive or send mail, including time-sensitive legal documents, for more than a month, according to letters provided to Source New Mexico.

Detainees at Torrance County Detention Facility from Mexico, Venezuela, Cameroon, Cuba, Portugal, Belarus, India, the United Kingdom and other countries signed two open letters dated mid-December that Source New Mexico received via email Friday.

“The postal service (USPS) is not working, or is working very poorly and intermittently,” the letters say in Spanish. “This is very damaging and detrimental to us (ICE detainees) because we cannot, for example, receive essential evidence for our defense within the proper timeframes, nor can we send important and vital documents such as appeals, habeas corpus petitions, and others. For example, this past week the mailperson came only once to deliver mail and never to pick it up.”

A CoreCivic spokesman denied the allegations regarding the mail interruption.

The uproar over mail at the facility in Estancia occurs as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency begins paying private prison operator CoreCivic about $300,000 more per month to provide services under a modified contract county officials approved without debate last week.

Until the contract abruptly expired Oct. 31, 2025, ICE paid CoreCivic about $2.1 million a month to house detainees. It did so via an agreement with Torrance County, which receives the payments from ICE and then passes them along to CoreCivic.

The contract’s abrupt expiration ended those payments and prompted renewed calls from advocates and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, for ICE leaders to explain what authority the agency had to continue housing detainees at the jail without a contract in place. He never received a response, according to his office.

ICE and CoreCivic refused to say what prompted the expiration or why it took so long to negotiate an extension. Then on Dec. 30, the Torrance County Commission met to approve a new contract that pays CoreCivic $2.4 million a month, backdated to Nov. 1 through April of this year.

The modified contract also appears to allow the company to reduce its staffing requirements to 85% of what is typical, though ICE, CoreCivic and county officials did not respond to Source’s questions about the provision.

Detainees and advocates at Innovation Law Lab, a Portland-based immigrant advocacy group that conducts weekly jail visits, told Source NM the mailroom issue has been ongoing for more than a month. They say it resulted after an employee who used to run the mailroom left without being replaced.

Ian Philabaum, a program director for Innovation Law Lab, told Source that CoreCivic should not be receiving more funding when it has not been adequately providing services.

“It is absolutely egregious that CoreCivic would be rewarded with a more-lucrative contract, while they’re simultaneously failing to meet their contractual obligations, including the most basic tenets of due process,” he said.

Brian Todd, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, told Source on Monday, in response to a list of questions submitted last week about the inmates’ complaints about the mail service, that their allegations are “false.” For other questions about the extended contract, he referred Source to an ICE spokesperson, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Private prison operators like CoreCivic that subcontract with ICE to house detainees are contractually obligated to provide adequate mail services, according to ICE’s Performance-Based National Detention Standards. The standards say detainees “shall be able to correspond with their families, the community, legal representatives, government offices and consular officials consistent with the safe and orderly operation of the facility,” and that incoming and outgoing letters shall be held for no more than 24 hours.

Alexie Taylor, the brother of Jamaican detainee Andre Taylor, told Source New Mexico on Monday that mail delays put his brother in jeopardy of being deported. Public records show a judge issued a final deportation order on Nov. 17, giving Andre Taylor 30 days to file an appeal.

According to his brother, Andre Taylor prepared all the necessary materials by Dec. 9, more than a week before the Dec. 17 deadline, and paid express postage to deliver his appeal to the federal Board of Immigration Appeals in Virginia. Alexie Taylor said that according to his brother, the jail staff did not send the document until Dec. 18.

Two weeks later, ICE transferred Andre Taylor from Estancia to a detention facility in El Paso, which is often the last stop before deportation. He’s being held there now and exploring what options remain, if any, to plead his case to the appeal board about missing a deadline through no fault of his own, Alexie Taylor said.

Todd at CoreCivic did not immediately respond to Source’s question about Andre Taylor’s case. But the alleged mail delay is just the latest violation his brother has faced in more than eight months of detention, Alexie told Source, “so honestly I’m not surprised,” he said.