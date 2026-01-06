NM DOJ says it is looking into Torrance County ICE detention contract extension

The New Mexico Department of Justice is reviewing whether the Torrance County Commission violated the state Open Meetings Act last week when it quickly approved a contract extension enabling a federal agency to continue housing immigrant detainees at a local jail, an NMDOJ spokesperson told Source New Mexico.

The commission met for only a few minutes Dec. 30 and voted without debate or public comment to extend the contract between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and CoreCivic, which owns and operates the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia. Before commissioners met last week, the contract had been defunct for two months.

The contract extension to March 31 of this year increased the monthly payment ICE makes to the county to roughly $2.4 million, funding the county then passes on to CoreCivic. The parties also backdated the contract to Nov. 1, 2025, the date the original contract expired.

The meeting between Christmas and New Year’s Day to extend a backdated contract has piqued the interest of the New Mexico Department of Justice, according to spokesperson Chelsea Pitvorec.

“The information surrounding the December 30 meeting raises real concern regarding backdating a contract, compliance with the New Mexico procurement code, and whether the Open Meetings Act was complied with,” Pitvorec told Source in an email Monday evening. “NMDOJ has authority over local government compliance with the Open Meetings Act, and we intend to gather more facts and review what transpired in accordance with State law.”

Ian Philabaum, a program director for Innovation Law Lab, an Oregon-based immigrant legal advocacy group that does weekly jail visits, told Source New Mexico last week that he was concerned county officials did not provide adequate notice about the meeting.

The county’s 2025 Open Meetings Act resolution requires county commissions holding “special meetings” like the one last week to provide public notice at least 72 hours in advance to an area newspaper and a television or radio station.

In response to questions from Source NM, Torrance County Manager Jordan Barela did not directly address whether the county had provided that notice, though he said in an email county officials published notice on its website about the meeting on Dec. 26.

“This means that the notice was posted in excess of 96 hours before the date of the meeting. In addition, this meet[ing] was posted in the same form and manner as all other special meetings conducted by the County Commission,” he said via email Monday.

He also said it’s common practice for the commission not to allow public comment in special meetings where there is only one agenda item.

Barela, in a statement to Source Tuesday afternoon, said the county will answer any questions the NMDOJ has about the legality of the meeting last week.

“All of the areas of concern listed in the comment below were discussed with legal counsel prior to the posting of the special meeting on December 30th,” Barela said in an email. “We appreciate the work of the NMDOJ and would be happy to provide information or respond to any questions the NMDOJ might have regarding the December 30th special meeting.”

2:47 pm This story has been updated after publication with comment from Torrance County Manager Jordan Barela.