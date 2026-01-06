NM health department reports possible measles exposure in Albuquerque

While New Mexico’s last reported measles case occurred in August, the state health department on Tuesday announced a potential exposure here in Albuquerque.

According to a news release, a traveler from South Carolina who has been diagnosed with measles spent a night in Albuquerque, with potential exposure to others between 11:45 p.m., Dec. 28 and 7 a.m., Dec. 29 at the Quality Inn (450 Paisano St. NE).

The health department said anyone who stayed at the Quality Inn during that time period should check their vaccination status; report any symptoms in the next three weeks to a health care provider; and stay home if symptoms develop. Those symptoms include: fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes followed by a spotted rash that begins on the head before spreading to the rest of the body. People can pass measles on from four days before and after the rash begins.

“This situation reminds us there continue to be active measles cases across the United States,” NMDOH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Miranda Durham said in a statement. “The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against measles.”

New Mexico’s last reported measles cases in mid-August brought the total in 2025 to 100 cases in nine counties.

New Mexico residents can find help locating measles vaccines by calling the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).