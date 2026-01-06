NM health exchange enrollment grows as Legislature prepares to extend subsidies

Leaders of New Mexico’s healthcare exchange are reporting a third straight year of enrollment increases, even as federal healthcare tax credits expire and average premiums are set to rise in 2026.

As of Monday, with more than a week until open enrollment ends, more than 81,000 New Mexicans had signed up for medical and/or dental coverage through BeWell, the state’s exchange, including more than 9,400 new enrollees.

That’s an increase from 2025, when a little more than 71,000 New Mexicans enrolled, and from 2024, when about 57,000 New Mexicans enrolled, according to BeWell data.

Alex Sanchez, the chief experience officer of BeWell, told Source New Mexico on Tuesday that the steady increases reflect the exchange’s marketing efforts and year-long community engagement.

Extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies Congress created in 2021 emerged as the main factor that prompted a federal government shutdown late last year. Republicans did not agree to extend the subsidies, so millions of Americans already face huge increases in annual premiums this year.

The tax credits offered significant savings to health care costs, with some estimates suggesting annual premiums could increase by $1,500 for those who no longer get the tax credits.

In advance of the lost tax credits, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state lawmakers during a special session in October approved $17.3 million to cover costs of tax credits the federal government previously covered for a little more than 6,000 New Mexicans whose income is more than 400% of the federal poverty level. That built on a previous allocation covering others during the regular session in January 2025.

Sanchez also credits the state coverage as a factor in the increased enrollment here, and noted the discrepancy between New Mexico and states that did not cover the lost credits, such as Pennsylvania, which saw a 16% decline in enrollees already this year.

“It’s just terrible to see our other states who are really struggling, who didn’t have the commitment that we had from our elected officials,” Sanchez said.

The money allocated in New Mexico will run out by the end of the state’s fiscal year ending June 30, but Lujan Grisham has already promised the state will continue to cover the expired tax credits.

In a news release from her office on Tuesday, she noted that her budget proposal from the upcoming session seeks to extend the assistance beyond June 30.

She is seeking $81.1 million to cover the credits, according to budget documents her office released in December.

“The Republican-controlled Congress is forcing families to endure a massive premium hike in the new year, and New Mexico won’t stand for it,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We created the Health Care Affordability Fund for moments like this — when Washington fails to protect working families and the most vulnerable among us.

Lujan Grisham’s statement noted that New Mexico’s congressional delegation all pushed to extend the premium tax credits, and a statement from Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo urged Congress to take up the issue.

“Congress created this cliff, and Congress can avoid it by extending enhanced premium tax credits so people in every state can keep coverage within reach,” Armijo said. “We urge immediate action to prevent families from having to choose between health care and rent, groceries or gas.”

Open enrollment continues through Jan. 15, 2026.