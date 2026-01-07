NM health officials promote cutting back on alcohol for Dry January

As alcohol consumption remains one of New Mexico’s leading causes of death, state public health officials are urging New Mexicans to reduce drinking for the remainder of the month.

The New Mexico Department of Health launched the Drink Less, Live More initiative Wednesday to provide statistics and resources to participate in Dry January, and “hit the reset button” for alcohol consumption.

“Reducing your alcohol intake can improve sleep, boost energy, enhance mood, and promote long-term health,” said Rebecca Neudecker, section manager for NMDOH’s Office of Alcohol Misuse Prevention in a statement.

Participating in Dry January, which originally started as a 2013 United Kingdom public health campaign, can provide immediate benefits including better skin quality, possible weight loss and more time and money for other hobbies, said Katie Witkiewitz, the director for Center on Alcohol, Substance use, And Addictions at the University of New Mexico.

“A lot of people are setting New Year’s resolutions to eat better, get more active, and so why not add cutting out drinking to the list of things that we’re trying to change in the month of January,” she told Source NM in a phone interview.

New Mexico ranks first in the nation for alcohol mortality, and had 1,756 alcohol-related deaths in 2024, the latest data available from the health department. Additionally, alcohol accounted for 9% of all hospitalizations statewide during the same time period, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health.

One in three deaths in New Mexicans aged 20 to 39-years old is linked to alcohol, said Witkiewitz, which is higher than the national average of about one in five deaths.

“It’s definitely a priority for New Mexicans to be thinking about reducing their drinking, changing their relationship with alcohol, or even abstaining altogether,” she said.

But participating in Dry January doesn’t have to mean abstention.

“You don’t have to go Dry January completely — Drier January, and Damp January are also options,” she said. “Just taking the month to choose to drink less might be associated with considerable health benefits.”

Witkiewitz also noted the availability of no or low-alcohol drink substitutes.

“I have been seeing more options in New Mexico, which is great, but we really need more available so that we can continue to have those social benefits of drinking without the alcohol,” she said.

For people who are regular, heavy drinkers, Witkiewitz encouraged consultation with a doctor, as stopping suddenly may be dangerous.

“If you’re someone who’s experiencing or has experienced seizures, hallucinations, severe sweating or vomiting when you’re not drinking — that could be signs that you’re at risk for a severe withdrawal reaction to not drinking,” she said. “I always recommend people consult with a medical provider, you know, before engaging in Dry January in those cases.”