What does the new childhood vaccine schedule actually mean for your family?

New Mexico health department ‘still evaluating the impact the CDC’s announcement will have on New Mexico’

This story was originally reported by Barbara Rodriguez of The 19th. Meet Barbara and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.

The federal government is reducing the number of vaccines it formally recommends to all children in the United States, which public health experts say is an abrupt, potentially dangerous change that will sow confusion among families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the agency now recommends vaccines against 11 diseases instead of the 17 previously suggested under America’s childhood vaccine schedule. Acting Director Jim O’Neill says the decision is based on a “comprehensive scientific assessment,” though the agency publicly bypassed a key federal vaccine panel that has long voted on recommendations that shape vaccine policy.

In a statement provided to Source NM, New Mexico Department of Health Communications Director Robert Nott said NMDOH is “still evaluating the impact the CDC’s announcement will have on New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Health wants children to remain safe, particularly during respiratory virus season, and strongly encourages parents to consult with their health care providers to ensure children are protected from vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Based on longstanding data and experience, pediatric vaccines are safe and prevent serious illness and hospitalizations.”

Nott also said New Mexico parents seeking vaccinations for their children can contact the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).

Federal officials claim the altered vaccine schedule will not impact vaccine access for the general public. But medical groups say they’re still determining how it might impact long-term vaccine supply, access and insurance coverage. And they worry how families with small children — many of whom are vaccinated against multiple diseases within the first two years — are interpreting the changes.

“We recognize parents are hearing a lot of information right now, and a lot of it is really confusing and really misleading,” said Dr. Sean T. O’Leary, chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics during a media briefing Monday. “Our role as pediatricians is to cut through all that noise and understand what the science actually shows so that parents can make informed decisions with confidence alongside with their pediatrician.”

Here’s what we know about the changes so far and what they mean for families with young kids.

What are the changes?

The childhood vaccine schedule is a series of recommended shots, historically set by the medical community and the federal government, for children as they age. Vaccines are not mandated in the United States, but the CDC’s recommendations impact the cost and availability for everyday people, since insurance companies turn to agency guidance to determine what they will cover. Individual states also require immunizations against several diseases in settings where infections can spread quickly, including at schools and day cares.

The CDC now recommends vaccines to all children against 11 diseases:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Acellular pertussis (whooping cough)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Pneumococcal conjugate

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Officials will also recommend just one dose of the HPV vaccine instead of two. (A study published last month by the New England Journal of Medicine found one dose is highly effective).

Federal officials are recommending children who are part of “certain high-risk groups or populations” get vaccinated against six diseases:

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Dengue (the vaccine for this disease was already recommended only to children with a history of dengue infection or in an area where the disease is common)

Meningococcal ACWY

Meningococcal B

Officials will also recommend immunizations based on “shared clinical decision-making” for several vaccines that were once suggested for all:

Rotavirus

COVID-19

Influenza

Meningococcal disease

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Previously, COVID-19, influenza and rotavirus were all included in general vaccine recommendations. The change comes amid an uptick in flu activity around the country. And before the rotavirus vaccine — which helps prevent a disease that causes severe diarrhea in young children — there were reportedly 70,000 related hospitalizations.

The changes, according to the CDC, are effective immediately and aimed at aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule to those of “peer” countries. That follows a directive last month from President Donald Trump, after weeks of spreading disinformation about vaccines, to better reflect America’s schedule with other countries, including Denmark — an idea that public health experts warn is ignoring the United States’ lack of a comprehensive health care system.

The change was celebrated by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly dismissed the effectiveness of routine childhood vaccines.

“This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health,” he said in a statement.

Who is considered part of a high-risk group or population?

Vaccination against six diseases is now recommended only for children part of “certain high-risk groups or populations.”

HHS said in accompanying documentation that for people in this category, “risk factors can include unusual exposure to the disease, underlying comorbidities, or the risk of disease transmission to others.”

The updated CDC site lists some of these new parameters:

RSV: Children should get one dose if their birthing parent did not get a shot during pregnancy. Children should get a second dose at 8 to 19 months if they have a medical condition like chronic lung disease.

Hepatitis A: Children should get vaccinated against the disease if they’re planning international travel to areas with high or intermediate cases of hepatitis A.

Hepatitis B: Children whose birthing parent tests positive for the disease or whose status is unknown should vaccinate their newborn and continue the multi-dose series. This follows a CDC advisory panel’s recent recommendation to end a universal newborn shot.

Dengue: Vaccination is recommended if a child is living in areas with endemic dengue or have a confirmed lab test of a previous infection.

Meningococcal ACWY: Vaccination is recommended for children with anatomic or functional asplenia or HIV infection, and those traveling to countries with hyperendemic or epidemic meningococcal disease, and first-year college students living in residential housing.

Meningococcal B: Vaccination is recommended for children with anatomic or functional asplenia and during outbreaks.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine, said some of these new definitions lack critical context. He noted people can get hepatitis A through food contamination.

“So basically you’re in a high-risk group for hepatitis A assuming you eat food,” he said. “Are they going to make that clear?”

Dr. Lori Handy, an associate director at the same center as Offit, said the new recommendations do not have the typical level of detail that accompanies the immunization schedule.

Handy added that the RSV monoclonal antibodies were previously recommended for all newborns, with a second dose during the next RSV season recommended for high-risk children.

“In my clinical opinion, all infants are at high risk of RSV infection, being that virtually all children are infected by age 2,” she said.

What does shared clinical decision-making mean?

HHS says shared clinical decision-making is between a health care provider and the patient, or the parent or guardian: “It is not always possible or pragmatic for public health officials to clearly define who will benefit from a vaccine, who has the relevant risk factors, or who are at risk for exposure. Parents and physicians, who know the child, may be better placed to make that judgment.”

On a CDC website dated January 2025, shared clinical decision-making is defined as “individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian that may be informed by factors like an individual’s “characteristics, values, and preferences” and a health care provider’s clinical discretion as well as the “characteristics of the vaccine being considered.”

O’Leary said “shared clinical decision-making” is a confusing phrase for parents and health care providers.

“The fact is, pediatricians already do this all day every day. They routinely have long, detailed conversations with families about vaccines,” he said. “Changing a recommendation to shared clinical decision-making doesn’t change that. It just makes things more confusing for parents and clinicians.”

Survey data released last year by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) on the general public’s understanding of new COVID-19 guidelines found there was confusion over what such decision-making means.

“Expecting parents to engage in shared decision-making with health care providers about routine, thoroughly studied childhood vaccinations suggests that the public health community has doubts about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines when it does not,” said Patrick E. Jamieson, director of APPC’s Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute, in a statement. “These vaccines have been part of the recommended childhood schedule because the benefits of taking them substantially outweigh the risks.”

Will this impact access to shots?

HHS officials claim that anyone who wants a vaccine as previously recommended will be able to access it without additional cost, adding that all vaccines will still be covered by insurance companies.

“While non-consensus immunizations are not routinely recommended for all children, all these vaccines will continue to be available for anyone who wants them and will be covered by Medicaid, CHIP, the Vaccines for Children Program, and private health insurance,” according to HHS.

O’Leary said that claim doesn’t take into account some potential downstream consequences. He worries that some clinicians, who already face logistical costs with ordering and storing certain vaccines, may decide to stop stocking vaccines that are now under shared clinical decision-making because there could be a drop in demand. He also worries that pharmacists in certain pockets of the country may be unable to administer vaccines that are not universally recommended because of local laws and rules over who gives shots and under what circumstances. Others have noted that some combination shots are for diseases that now fall under different CDC categories.

If I want my child to receive vaccinations against diseases listed beyond the reduced 11 universal recommendations, will that be possible?

Given HHS’s claim that this altered schedule will not impact access for anyone, that technically means a parent who wants a vaccine that isn’t part of the non-consensus category — whether as a high-risk group or population or under shared clinical decision-making — should be able to access it.

“Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance,” Trump wrote on this Truth Social account on Monday. His post included a reference to “MAHA Moms” who he seemed to credit for the change, alongside Kennedy and other federal officials.

A spokesperson for HHS did not immediately respond to a request for clarification about access changes, but several officials emphasized on Monday that all vaccines listed on the schedule under any category would be available at no-cost. A major insurance group said last year that they would cover vaccines recommended through September 2025 into the end of 2026.

Why are Kennedy and his HHS staff making these changes?

Trump and Kennedy have both claimed without evidence that childhood vaccines are unsafe and that the country is an outlier compared to other nations — though the number of vaccines available in the United States is similar to countries like Australia and Germany. It follows years of anti-vaccine activism by Kennedy, who previously helped run an anti-vaccine group.

With Monday’s announcement, federal officials including Kennedy claimed the change would restore trust in vaccines — an assertion that medical groups said ignored the impact of vaccine messaging by Kennedy himself. Those groups have criticized Kennedy’s handling of a measles outbreak that began last year and continues to spread.

In the final months of the year, Kennedy directed the CDC to update its website to claim, without evidence, that vaccines cause autism. That follows his department’s guidance in the fall to warn pregnant people that taking over-the-counter pain relief medication could cause autism, which is false.

How are medical groups responding to the announcement?

AAP described the changes as “dangerous and unnecessary.”

Dr. Ronald G. Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, called it “irresponsible” for the federal government “to haphazardly change vaccine recommendations without a solid scientific basis and transparent process.” He worried it would further decrease vaccination rates and increase disease.

The Big Cities Health Coalition, whose members represent local health departments with roughly 61 million residents, said the announcement makes those local officials’ jobs harder amid confusion.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that those who live in our jurisdictions continue to have access to vaccines that protect their health and save lives,” said the group in a statement.

Where can I get more information about vaccines?

O’Leary noted that AAP continues to publish its own vaccination schedule. Several states, particularly those run by Democrats, have announced regional health alliances — both in the west and east — aimed at ensuring access to vaccines recommended by groups like AAP.

“It remains the trusted gold standard for keeping children healthy,” he said. “Following our schedule on time remains the best way to ensure children receive the strongest possible protection.”

Offit said parents with young children should turn to their pediatrician or family doctor, many of whom already seek guidance from groups like AAP, if they have questions about the changes and future availability.

“I do think that on the ground, I’ll be curious to see how much things change,” he said. “We’ll see.”

O’Leary added that AAP will be working with its partners across medicine and public health to ensure that parents have “credible science-backed vaccine recommendations they can trust.”

“Tragically, our federal government can no longer be trusted in this role,” he said.