New Mexico poised to enter physician medical compact — one lawmaker says that’s not enough

After weeks of bipartisan negotiations, state lawmakers this week unveiled legislation intended to make it easier for doctors to practice in New Mexico by entering a multistate medical compact for physicians.

Advocates have lobbied for years that entering the compact — which would allow doctors licensed in other states to practice in New Mexico — will help address the state’s physician shortage, but have faced pushback from some Democratic lawmakers.

Now one lawmaker from the working group on the issue, Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Albuquerque), said the proposals intended for this session don’t go far enough.

This week, she introduced three bills that would enter the state into three additional health care compacts and is urging her colleagues to at least consider them.

“Our health system is in really bad shape right now,” she told Source NM. “I can’t think of a higher priority for us in the coming session but to address solutions to the problem, and compacts are a part of that.”

Unlike 44 jurisdictions, including New Mexico’s five border states, New Mexico is neither a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact for physicians, nor part of eight other major compacts for paramedics, audiologists, dentists and other specialties, according to Think New Mexico, a nonpartisan advocacy group.

In response to ongoing pressure from advocates and state Republican lawmakers to allow medical compact legislation a full hearing at the Roundhouse, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) in November convened a six-lawmaker working group composed of Democrats and Republicans in both chambers.

Members were tasked with crafting legislation that would enter the state into health care licensure compacts amid public outcry over growing wait lists and long drives to access health care across the state. The state lost close to 250 doctors between 2019 and 2024.

Wirth told Source New Mexico that the group, after multiple meetings, succeeded in crafting licensure compact legislation for doctors and social workers, but that other potential compacts need more work and remain “in the pipeline.” Lawmakers are expected to introduce the social worker compact legislation soon.

Wirth has previously described joining compacts as a complex process that requires lawmakers to work closely with managers of each of the licensure organizations individually to ensure legislation meets their requirements but also ensures the state maintains its autonomy.

But Matthews said she emerged from the working group convinced that joining the compacts is relatively easy and that reconciling the state’s legislation with compact requirements is often a matter of “stylistic” versus “substantive” changes.

She also is increasingly persuaded the compacts work. She provided Source a list of studies that show immediate increases in health care workers for states that join compacts.

Matthews said she faced pushback in the working group about introducing additional compact bills, but decided, “We need to move forward on this.”

Her legislation would enter New Mexico into compacts for paramedics, counselors and psychologists.

She told Source she is actively working with managers for each of those compacts, sharing the legislation and seeking assurances that the language meets their requirements. She expects to amend each bill soon after the session starts with any additional notes they provide, she told Source.

Still, Sen. Linda Trujillo (D-Santa Fe), one of the sponsors for the physician compact bill, told Source this week that she doesn’t think the Legislature will have enough time to carefully consider each of Matthews’ compacts.

As evidence, she pointed to the amount of work the doctor compact took, saying the lawmakers and compact managers had to toil over language about, for example, liability for compact board members; the state Medical Board’s subpoena power; and protection of health records, particularly for women and transgender people. Doing that for three other compacts during a 30-day session would be impossible, she said.

“They’re not ready,” she said of Matthews’ compacts. “We have not had any comprehensive meetings with the organizations on that to make sure that any changes that we make will be accepted.”