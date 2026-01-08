NM congresswoman celebrates House passage of health care insurance subsidies

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury also calls for Noem’s impeachment following ICE shooting of Minnesota woman

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-New Mexico) on Thursday called the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of a measure to renew health insurance subsidies that expired at the end of 2025 “a huge deal,” in a call with news media.

“These subsidies help to massively expand the number of uninsured individuals to actually have access to health care,” said Stansbury, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District. The bill advanced on a 230-196 vote, with 17 Republicans joining House Democrats to send it to the Senate.

The expiration of subsidies created by Congress in 2021 for the Affordable Care Act was the main factor in prompting the longest ever federal government shutdown late last year.

Republicans wouldn’t agree to extend subsidies for the cost of health care insurance in state marketplaces, so millions of Americans as of January face increases for the costs of copays, deductibles, and premiums.

Just before the holiday recess, four Republican members joined House Democrats in forcing the vote, defying Republican leadership. On Wednesday — in a new session of Congress — nine Republicans joined Democrats on the procedural action to take up the issue.

Stansbury said the current version of the bill, which extends tax subsidies for the next three years, will likely see changes in the Senate, where similar measures failed to advance in December.

“But it does create a new political pathway and pressure in the Senate and with the White House, especially with Republican support, to get some sort of extension, hopefully, in the coming weeks,” Stansbury said.

While the sticker shock is driving declines for enrollment in other states, New Mexico earlier this week reported a third enrollment increase.

Prior to the subsidies’ expiration, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state lawmakers in a special legislative session in October, approved $17.3 million to offset the costs of tax credits, covering the portion the federal government paid for 6,000 New Mexicans whose income is more than 400% of the federal poverty level.

Stansbury on Thursday praised the state government’s “very proactive” actions during the special session, but said Congressional action for the extension would be needed to ensure the approximately 27,000 New Mexicans currently requiring state assistance can access health insurance coverage.

In her budget request for the 2027 fiscal year, Lujan Grisham proposed the Legislature allot more than $81 million during the upcoming 2026 Legislative session to “to keep health insurance affordable for New Mexicans.” The Legislative Finance Committee’s version of the budget proposal recommends earmarking $126.6 million to the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund to lower the costs for health care.

In addition to the health care subsidies, Stansbury expressed condolences during the call with news outlets for the family of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed Wednesday by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis.

“Many across the United States, including in New Mexico, are feeling afraid,” Stansbury said. “We’re receiving literally hundreds of calls from New Mexicans right now, who are scared about what might happen next, what the administration might do next, whether or not they’re going to come and invade our community.”

She said she and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) will bring articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, saying the department has “has abused its authority, as committed acts of violence,” and also cited the reports of Noem’s alleged self-dealing in violation of ethics rules.

She told members of the news media that she was not necessarily concerned about an increased presence of immigration authorities in New Mexico. “The risk is there, but we are doing all of the things that we can as both the members of Congress, state officials and local officials to make sure the New Mexicans are safe and that the legal rights of New Mexicans are protected,” she said.