NM lawmaker proposes $50 million bill for uranium mine cleanup

Legislators and advocates say federal funds needed to address the scope of the problem

As state environment agencies remediate legacy pollution from uranium mines, one New Mexico lawmaker is seeking $50 million more to clean up a variety of abandoned sites on state land that could contaminate the state’s land, water and air.

Those sites include decades-old defunct dry cleaners, oil and gas operations and the abandoned uranium mines.

Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) prefiled a bill, which, if passed in the upcoming 30-day legislative session, would give state agencies additional one-time funding to address such sites.

Lax regulations and impermanent companies in decades past often mean state officials cannot determine the party responsible for cleanup leaving New Mexicans “holding the bag,” Steinborn told Source NM during a phone interview this week.

Steinborn called uranium mines and other polluted areas “ticking time bombs” for the state’s water and soil. In a presentation last year, the New Mexico Environment Department found people living around abandoned uranium mines could be exposed to the equivalent of more than a decade of radiation exposure in just one year.

“People are being exposed to environmental threats that they shouldn’t have to live with, and it has been this way for decades,” Steinborn said. “Leadership is sorely needed to clean up these areas and make them safe for people, but also to bring environmental justice to local and Indigenous communities.”

Direct state intervention to reckon with the legacy of abandoned uranium mines is in the nascent stages.

Previously, the federal government was charged with cleaning up all sites related to the decades of uranium mining. In 2022, the Legislature passed the 2022 Uranium Mine Cleanup Act, which gave state agencies the power to plan for and address environmental risks.

In the 2025 session, the Legislature approved $20 million for cleaning up pollution. Environmental agencies allotted $12 million to clean up four uranium mine sites, $6 million for cleaning up two areas contaminated with petroleum and $2 million to hire attorneys to track down past owners.

Last month, the New Mexico Environment Department announced the start of cleanup operations at four McKinley County mines. The four mines stand among an estimated 1,100 scattered along New Mexico’s western edge, many on or near the Navajo Nation or Zuni, Acoma and Laguna Pueblos, the result of decades of unregulated uranium mining driven by the federal government’s demands for nuclear weapons and power.

Anti-nuclear advocates expressed optimism about the prospect of additional funding.

“It’s really a very positive move for the state to be providing some leadership at this point and hopefully for the legislature to continue to fund this effort in the future,” Susan Gordon, the retired coordinator of the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment, told Source NM.

Leona Morgan, a longtime Diné anti-nuclear activist, told Source New Mexico in a phone call that cleanup is “better late than never,” but emphasized that the state should approach cleanup in a culturally-sensitive manner and establish permanent monitoring.

“The necessary work of cleaning up uranium contamination is going to be a long-term, maybe permanent process,” Morgan said. “So spending $50 million, $20 million is really not much, but I see it as a path forward, to what we really need: dedicated funding in perpetuity.”

State financial analysts conservatively project that addressing legacy uranium mines will cost hundreds of millions of dollars. A 2020 University of New Mexico study estimated the price tag could be “infinite,” due to the extent of possible contamination.

Additional funds would unlock further cleanups, NMED Uranium Mine Reclamation Coordinator Miori Harms told Source NM, noting that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “technically has the jurisdiction, but they tend to prioritize their sites and these are the smaller ones that fall out the bottom. But they certainly present physical safety hazards and environmental hazards that we don’t want in our state.”

Steinborn said it was “incumbent” on the federal government to pitch in further.

“It’s great that we’re appropriating money to clean up some sites and help people out. But it’s a much bigger cost than what our state can afford,” he said.